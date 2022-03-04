Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. HOMAG Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HG1   DE0005297204

HOMAG GROUP AG

(HG1)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG -  03/22 03:45:00 am
48.6 EUR   -0.82%
05:26aHOMAG : "Company Day Wood" at the Biel University of Applied Sciences
PU
03/03HOMAG : and Heesemann agree to partnership
PU
02/28HOMAG : 60 years of HOMAG edge banding machines
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HOMAG : "Company Day Wood" at the Biel University of Applied Sciences

03/04/2022 | 05:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

03/04/2022

First-hand career information. Meet us on March 9 at the Unternehmertag Holz!

Then you've come to the right place. Meet us on March 09, 2022 at the Company Day Wood at the UAS Biel and get first-hand career information.

On March, 9 at the University of Applied Sciences Biel will host its annual Entrepreneur Day Wood. The Entrepreneur Day Wood Biel is a unique meeting point in Switzerland for students and future employers from the wood industry. Here you have the opportunity to learn first-hand more about SCHULER Consulting and the work as a consultant in the fields of software and consulting. At the company day in Biel you will meet our consultant Luca Föhn, who can answer all your questions about your career in the wood and furniture industry.

Find out more about the eventhere!

Then you've come to the right place. As an internationally active consulting company for companies of all sizes in the wood and furniture industry, we are constantly looking for dedicated minds who are enthusiastic about developing strategies for our customers from all over the world and actively implementing them together with them.

Find out more about our current vacancieshere!

Back to List

Disclaimer

Homag Group AG published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 10:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOMAG GROUP AG
05:26aHOMAG : "Company Day Wood" at the Biel University of Applied Sciences
PU
03/03HOMAG : and Heesemann agree to partnership
PU
02/28HOMAG : 60 years of HOMAG edge banding machines
PU
02/28HOMAG : Your story. Your chance to win.
PU
02/24FISCAL YEAR 2021 : Record orders and significant improvement in earnings
PU
02/22HOMAG : 60 years of HOMAG edge banding machines
PU
2021HOMAG : Dr. Sergej Schwarz appointed member of the Executive Board of HOMAG Group AG
PU
2021HOMAG : Happy Holidays 2021
PU
2021WEINMANN TREFF 2021 : Diverse Exchange
PU
2021Innovation meets tradition - The next generation of nesting solutions from HOMAG
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21,3 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net income 2020 11,3 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net Debt 2020 0,70  0,77  0,77 
P/E ratio 2020 57,0x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 769 M 849 M 849 M
Capi. / Sales 2019 24,0x
EV / Sales 2020 30,2x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart HOMAG GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
HOMAG Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Schmitt Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Gausepohl Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Federer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carmen Hettich-Günther Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Esslinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMAG GROUP AG-2.91%849
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.77%56 483
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-7.28%37 897
FANUC CORPORATION-15.50%34 175
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-12.31%31 945
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-11.91%25 354