HOMAG : "Company Day Wood" at the Biel University of Applied Sciences

03/04/2022

First-hand career information. Meet us on March 9 at the Unternehmertag Holz!

Then you've come to the right place. Meet us on March 09, 2022 at the Company Day Wood at the UAS Biel and get first-hand career information.

On March, 9 at the University of Applied Sciences Biel will host its annual Entrepreneur Day Wood. The Entrepreneur Day Wood Biel is a unique meeting point in Switzerland for students and future employers from the wood industry. Here you have the opportunity to learn first-hand more about SCHULER Consulting and the work as a consultant in the fields of software and consulting. At the company day in Biel you will meet our consultant Luca Föhn, who can answer all your questions about your career in the wood and furniture industry.

Find out more about the eventhere!

Then you've come to the right place. As an internationally active consulting company for companies of all sizes in the wood and furniture industry, we are constantly looking for dedicated minds who are enthusiastic about developing strategies for our customers from all over the world and actively implementing them together with them.

Find out more about our current vacancieshere!