  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. HOMAG Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HG1   DE0005297204

HOMAG GROUP AG

(HG1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:31 2022-11-07 am EST
46.30 EUR   -1.49%
04:32aHomag : Newsflash - Highlights from the HOMAG Treff
PU
10/13Homag : Back in the Southeast Asian market
PU
10/13Homag Treff 2022 In Holzbronn : Together again
PU
HOMAG : Newsflash - Highlights from the HOMAG Treff

11/07/2022 | 04:32am EST
11/07/2022

HOMAG Treff 2022 - together again. A full exhibition hall and enthusiastic visitors. At this year's HOMAG Treff, solutions could be experienced live. For 30 years now, HOMAG has been using the in-house exhibition to present its customers and interested parties with innovative solutions for the trade and state-of-the-art industry. The Treff took place at the Holzbronn site. HOMAG looks back on five successful days at the trade fair..

Don't miss any new English videos! Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEBclglrNE11-kRsCmFdsUw

Disclaimer

Homag Group AG published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 09:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOMAG GROUP AG
04:32aHomag : Newsflash - Highlights from the HOMAG Treff
PU
10/13Homag : Back in the Southeast Asian market
PU
10/13Homag Treff 2022 In Holzbronn : Together again
PU
09/08Homag : WEINMANN Treff 2022 - The A to Z for your timber framing needs
PU
08/25Smartwop : The smart way to design furniture
PU
08/22Homag : ServiceAssist Classic gets more functions
PU
08/18Homag Treff : A calendar highlight for 30 years
PU
08/04HOMAG Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04Homag : Order intake in the first half of 2022 exceeds EUR 1 billion for the first time
PU
07/28Homag : Even more automation needed to cope with current challenges | Market report Northa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17,3 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net income 2021 83,2 M 82,5 M 82,5 M
Net Debt 2021 0,03 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 737 M 731 M 731 M
EV / Sales 2020 30,3x
EV / Sales 2021 46,7x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart HOMAG GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
HOMAG Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Schmitt Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Gausepohl Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Federer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carmen Hettich-Günther Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ernst Esslinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMAG GROUP AG-8.74%731
ATLAS COPCO AB-22.48%52 163
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-6.05%38 378
FANUC CORPORATION-19.52%25 506
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.34%22 852
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-14.47%21 428