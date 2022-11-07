HOMAG : Newsflash - Highlights from the HOMAG Treff

11/07/2022

HOMAG Treff 2022 - together again. A full exhibition hall and enthusiastic visitors. At this year's HOMAG Treff, solutions could be experienced live. For 30 years now, HOMAG has been using the in-house exhibition to present its customers and interested parties with innovative solutions for the trade and state-of-the-art industry. The Treff took place at the Holzbronn site. HOMAG looks back on five successful days at the trade fair..

