HOMAG : WEINMANN donates 12,000 euros

07/20/2022

St. Johann, July 20, 2022. As one of the main sponsors of the charity run Steps for Life in Würtingen, WEINMANN Holzbausystemtechnik GmbH donated 12,000 euros for the construction of a children's home in Nepal. Participating runners were able to run for a good cause over the course of ten days, as a certain amount of money went into the donation pot for every kilometer completed. A total of around 30,000 euros was raised.

WEINMANN was not only active as a sponsor, but also participated with a large running group. A total of 90 runners from WEINMANN, some with their children, took part, covering an incredible 2,564 kilometers. This was enough for the adults to reach the first place in the team score, thus winning the trophy for the "king of kilometers."

The donation goes to the non-profit organization Asha21, whose mission is to offer prospects to poor and underprivileged children in Uganda and Nepal. This is usually achieved through children's homes. In Nepal, the construction of such a home is already underway and is now completely financed thanks to the current donation. After completion by the end of the year, it will be a new home for 30 children.