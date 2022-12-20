Powerful software duo: SmartWOP and woodWOP in interaction

12/20/2022

Want to design a piece of furniture in SmartWOP, create machine components directly in woodWOP and transfer the CNC programs automatically to the machine in production? Thanks to the integrated interaction of SmartWOP and woodWOP, this is no problem!

SmartWOP and woodWOP in interaction

Simply click on the corresponding component, open it directly in woodWOP and edit it without closing SmartWOP beforehand. The change to the component is immediately visible in the designed furniture in SmartWOP after machining. The CNC programs can then be created in SmartWOP with just a few clicks. The transfer to the machine in production takes place automatically - without any manual intermediate steps.

How exactly this looks in practice, you can see in our video.

