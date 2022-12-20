Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. HOMAG Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HG1   DE0005297204

HOMAG GROUP AG

(HG1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:21 2022-12-20 am EST
45.20 EUR   +0.44%
Powerful Software Duo : SmartWOP and woodWOP in interaction
PU
12/02Homag : The timber construction business - how to make it a success story
PU
11/28Homag : The timber construction industry visits the Swabian Alps
PU
Powerful software duo: SmartWOP and woodWOP in interaction

12/20/2022 | 05:57am EST
12/20/2022

Want to design a piece of furniture in SmartWOP, create machine components directly in woodWOP and transfer the CNC programs automatically to the machine in production? Thanks to the integrated interaction of SmartWOP and woodWOP, this is no problem!

SmartWOP and woodWOP in interaction

Simply click on the corresponding component, open it directly in woodWOP and edit it without closing SmartWOP beforehand. The change to the component is immediately visible in the designed furniture in SmartWOP after machining. The CNC programs can then be created in SmartWOP with just a few clicks. The transfer to the machine in production takes place automatically - without any manual intermediate steps.

How exactly this looks in practice, you can see in our video.

Learn more about the digital products from HOMAG!

Disclaimer

Homag Group AG published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 10:56:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
