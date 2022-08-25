SmartWOP: The smart way to design furniture

08/25/2022

Many customers want furniture design software that is very easy to use but also offers maximum flexibility in design. With SmartWOP, HOMAG offers a new software that meets exactly these requirements.

Smart, simple and fast design of closets in the future with SmartWOP

The software for innovative designs

SmartWOP provides the user with a powerful CAD/CAM system that they can use to design individual furniture quickly and intuitively using drag and drop. The individual components of an item of furniture are simply drawn into a previously selected volume. In addition to the standard rectangular volume, special volumes such as a sloping ceiling or corner cabinets are also available. Furniture already designed can be stored in a separate library and can be called up or changed at any time. The room planning allows entire furnishings to be designed quickly and easily, including offices or kitchens, for example.

Intelligent operation and flexible design paths

The simple options for operation and design via drag and drop allow users to create custom-made furniture quickly and easily - without any CAD knowledge. The opening of doors and drawers can also be simulated, meaning potential collisions with neighboring components are monitored and displayed. In addition, fixtures and connectors can be set. The scope of delivery includes a large library with all common fixtures of the well-known manufacturers. Even own woodWOP components can be added to the furniture without any problems.

Individual design of all furnishings

SmartWOP allows users to design not only individual pieces of furniture, but also entire furnishings. The room planning allows users to design individual cabinets up to entire living areas - depending on the requirements.

Innovative integration of woodWOP into SmartWOP

The integrated interaction between the two software solutions offers the special feature of selecting a single part of an individual item of furniture in SmartWOP and opening it directly in woodWOP. Processing steps can now be added and saved in woodWOP. All changes are transferred directly to SmartWOP and visualized there.

Direct transfer of data from SmartWOP to the HOMAG digital assistants

Production data such as CNC programs, parts lists for panel cutting, fixture lists and technical drawings are generated at the touch of a button. Remember, the generated data can then be passed directly to the digital assistants and apps, productionManager and intelliDivide.