HOMAG : Summary of Live.HOMAG and outlook for future events | Sales Talks! with Dr. Markus Vöge

07/19/2021
HOMAG has successfully launched the five-week online event Live.HOMAG under the motto: 'Interaction. Made easy'. There, from May 10 to June 10, interested parties and customers were able to choose between over 500 events focusing on holistic workshop concepts, machines, software and digital assistants live from the HOMAG ExpoCenter. The event formats included forums, Live.Webinars and personal machine demonstrations with HOMAG experts on site.
