Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HOMAG Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HG1   DE0005297204

HOMAG GROUP AG

(HG1)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HOMAG : Summary of Live.HOMAG and outlook for future events | Sales Talks! with Dr. Markus Vöge

07/19/2021 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

07/19/2021

HOMAG has successfully launched the five-week online event Live.HOMAG under the motto: 'Interaction. Made easy'. There, from May 10 to June 10, interested parties and customers were able to choose between over 500 events focusing on holistic workshop concepts, machines, software and digital assistants live from the HOMAG ExpoCenter. The event formats included forums, Live.Webinars and personal machine demonstrations with HOMAG experts on site.

Back to List

Disclaimer

Homag Group AG published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 14:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOMAG GROUP AG
10:04aHOMAG : Summary of Live.HOMAG and outlook for future events | Sales Talks! with ..
PU
07/12HOMAG : Economic Developments | Sales Talks! with Dr. Markus Vöge
PU
07/12HOMAG : Summary of Live.HOMAG and outlook for future events | Sales Talks! with ..
PU
07/08HOMAG : On furniture trends and where to find them
PU
06/23HOMAG : Customer Magazine performance – issue 20 | 2021
PU
06/15HOMAG : SCHULER Consulting wins TOP Consultant Award for the second time
PU
06/02THE FUTURE OF TIMBER CONSTRUCTION : Sustainability right from the start thanks t..
PU
05/25HOMAG : Dr. Daniel Schmitt becomes a member of the HOMAG Group AG Board of Manag..
PU
05/11HOMAG : Newsflash – LIVE.HOMAG.COM
PU
05/11HOMAG : starts successfully into the fiscal year 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 24,2 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net income 2018 54,0 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
Net Debt 2018 1,17 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
P/E ratio 2018 13,1x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 565 M 667 M 666 M
EV / Sales 2017 54,2x
EV / Sales 2018 29,2x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart HOMAG GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
HOMAG Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ralf Werner Dieter Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Gausepohl Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Federer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carmen Hettich-Günther Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Esslinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMAG GROUP AG0.00%675
ATLAS COPCO AB32.75%71 681
FANUC CORPORATION5.62%46 550
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.13%38 941
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.13.72%33 077
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED22.06%32 291