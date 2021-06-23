HOMAG : Customer Magazine performance – issue 20 | 2021

06/23/2021

Spaces for life

Customer magazine - issue 20 | 2021

Building with wood represents the future. Timber construction not only shows the high ecological added value, but also the versatile applications. These advantages and growth can be seen in many countries. This year the performance focuses on Austria and Poland. But also sustainable digitalised building processes to reduce energy and resource consumption and thus contribute to the necessary change in society. In addition, you will find insights into timber construction 4.0 and holistic solutions for the solid wood sector.

Content:

Interview:

Spaces for life by F. Hegar

Digitalize sustainable by H. Schwarzwälder

Spaces for life by F. Hegar Digitalize sustainable by H. Schwarzwälder Presse-Highlights:

Artisanial timber construction - Zimmerei Hamdorf

Austria - Eco house from native forests

Poland - Quickly built

Artisanial timber construction - Zimmerei Hamdorf Austria - Eco house from native forests Poland - Quickly built News:

smartPrefab - A vision becomes reality

WEINMANN Consulting & Academy

Holistic solutions for the solid wood sector

Read issue 20 | 2021 now!