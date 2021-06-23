HOMAG : Customer Magazine performance – issue 20 | 2021

06/23/2021
Spaces for life
Customer magazine - issue 20 | 2021
Building with wood represents the future. Timber construction not only shows the high ecological added value, but also the versatile applications. These advantages and growth can be seen in many countries. This year the performance focuses on Austria and Poland. But also sustainable digitalised building processes to reduce energy and resource consumption and thus contribute to the necessary change in society. In addition, you will find insights into timber construction 4.0 and holistic solutions for the solid wood sector.
Content:
-
Interview:
Spaces for life by F. Hegar
Digitalize sustainable by H. Schwarzwälder
-
Presse-Highlights:
Artisanial timber construction - Zimmerei Hamdorf
Austria - Eco house from native forests
Poland - Quickly built
-
News:
smartPrefab - A vision becomes reality
WEINMANN Consulting & Academy
Holistic solutions for the solid wood sector
Read issue 20 | 2021 now!
