  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HOMAG Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HG1   DE0005297204

HOMAG GROUP AG

(HG1)
  Report
HOMAG : Customer Magazine performance – issue 20 | 2021

06/23/2021 | 07:19am EDT
06/23/2021

Spaces for life

Customer magazine - issue 20 | 2021

Building with wood represents the future. Timber construction not only shows the high ecological added value, but also the versatile applications. These advantages and growth can be seen in many countries. This year the performance focuses on Austria and Poland. But also sustainable digitalised building processes to reduce energy and resource consumption and thus contribute to the necessary change in society. In addition, you will find insights into timber construction 4.0 and holistic solutions for the solid wood sector.

Content:

  • Interview:
    Spaces for life by F. Hegar
    Digitalize sustainable by H. Schwarzwälder
  • Presse-Highlights:
    Artisanial timber construction - Zimmerei Hamdorf
    Austria - Eco house from native forests
    Poland - Quickly built
  • News:
    smartPrefab - A vision becomes reality
    WEINMANN Consulting & Academy
    Holistic solutions for the solid wood sector

Read issue 20 | 2021 now!

Back to List

Disclaimer

Homag Group AG published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2018 24,2 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net income 2018 54,0 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
Net Debt 2018 1,17 M 1,40 M 1,40 M
P/E ratio 2018 13,1x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 565 M 672 M 674 M
EV / Sales 2017 54,2x
EV / Sales 2018 29,2x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart HOMAG GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
HOMAG Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralf Werner Dieter Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Gausepohl Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Federer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carmen Hettich-Günther Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Esslinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOMAG GROUP AG0.00%672
ATLAS COPCO AB24.58%71 579
FANUC CORPORATION8.06%46 011
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.20%37 335
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED25.32%32 059
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.11.14%32 049