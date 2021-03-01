Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HOMAG Group AG    HG1   DE0005297204

HOMAG GROUP AG

(HG1)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HOMAG : Goodbye, stopwatch. Hello, digital value stream optimization!

03/01/2021 | 11:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

03/01/2021

Comprehensive production data acquisition is a major challenge in manufacturing operations with machines of several generations from different manufacturers. Nevertheless, heterogeneous machine environments are often not the exception, but the rule. In addition, very short throughput times and a large number of fast-moving parts are common in productions in the wood and furniture industry, which make measuring production data even more difficult. In the past, these general conditions made automated data acquisition almost impossible. Until now, anyone who wanted to perform value stream optimization sent an employee with a stopwatch into the production hall. In this article, Florian Hauswirth and Bastian Schulz from SCHULER Consulting explain how the production value stream can be digitally recorded with a smartphone and how automated value stream analyses can be generated.

Digital value stream optimization links material and information flows and shows the value stream as a whole: from the supplier to shipping. | Photo: SCHULER Consulting

Complete production transparency: The smartphone sensors measure vibration and acceleration of the machines. The data thus determined provides information on processing time and part performance. By localizing the beacons on the material stacks, dwell and transport times are continuously recorded. | Photo: SCHULER Consulting

This article was published in möbelfertigung 01/2021: Here you can read the whole issue [German]

The many different control instruments in the cockpit of an airplane ensure that the pilot can safely navigate his air vehicle from one place to the next. If these operating and control instruments fail, turbulence is inevitable. Thorough checks of all these functions by experienced technicians and the flight crew on the ground are intended to prevent this worst-case scenario. But what does this excursion into aviation have to do with production data acquisition in the wood and furniture industry?

Productions flying blind

A central 'production cockpit' in which all information about the production run together is in very few cases already a reality for furniture manufacturers today. Collecting and evaluating machine data from complex production processes has been a laborious and cost-intensive process with high personnel requirements. As a result, many manufacturers tend to neglect production data collection and lack comprehensive information about their production. They are neither aware of the actual state of their production nor of the potential for optimization that lies dormant in their production halls. Without a precise knowledge of machine or order statuses, they navigate their production as if flying blind.

Of course, the state of 'flying blind' is not desirable. In order to evaluate and improve the processes in their production, many manufacturers relied in the past on tried and tested methods such as the measurement of standard times. Expensive REFA and value stream recordings were carried out, which, however, have to be updated again and again, as they only depict a snapshot. These methods do have their right to exist and can be extremely useful as well as offer high competitive advantages - just not recorded as we did 20 years ago. Considering the complexity of today's processes, these analysis methods involve a great deal of effort. In addition, they are enormously error-prone due to the reliance on manual methods of data collection.

The potential of value stream mapping

Value stream management is a strategic approach to streamlining a company holistically. It looks at production, material and information flows. A value stream analysis provides a very good overview of the situation in production and gives you all the tools you need to optimize production processes in a targeted manner. This is important, because the weakest process determines the production performance - and this one is not always easy to identify.

In addition, productions today are becoming more and more complex. The end customer's growing need for individualization has a direct impact on manufacturers. Those who want to remain competitive must overcome the challenges of the market and their own historical growth. In this context, value stream mapping offers a very good approach to obtaining a sound overview of one's own production, identifying redundant and cost-intensive processes, and remaining fit for the future through targeted optimization.

It is important to note that the significance of a value stream analysis always depends on the quality of the production data collected. In heterogeneous machine environments with machines from different manufacturers of different ages, however, the data often cannot even be read out of the systems. This is a major challenge in many places, so people resort to manual measurement methods. But even this is problematic, because where machine running times are recorded manually - for example with a stopwatch - the data is often incomplete or incorrect.

Gaining (back) the overview with digital technologies

In our 'Industry 4.0' team at SCHULER Consulting, we tested the use of digital technologies for data collection in the context of a value stream mapping. The result: already common smartphone technology offers an answer to the challenges in complex machine environments. Thanks to a 'digital value stream analysis' performed with smartphones, it is possible to capture production data regardless of the machine type, manufacturer or application area - and without a great deal of personnel effort or high implementation costs.

In the subsequent value stream optimization, the main focus is on the digital generation of the value stream map, and this without manual intervention. The goal is to optimize companies on a daily and holistic basis. The continuous improvement process is rethought: changes and implemented optimizations can be tracked in detail through the use of digital technologies. The effect of the optimization measure is not only shown on individual cells, but in the context of the entire company.

Mapping the production value stream with the smartphone

At SCHULER Consulting we offer the service in a set consisting of proven calculation methodology, Bluetooth low energy beacons and smartphones. The smartphones do not have any software interfaces and are therefore completely externally executable. Technically, only the processor, memory, sensor technology and connection protocols are used by the smartphones - the rest is deactivated and protected at the root level. The smartphone ultimately acts like a sensor box on which various applications run.

In production, the smartphone handles the external sensory monitoring of machines and workstations. In conjunction with the Bluetooth LE beacons, for example, it can locate the stacks in a production. Combined with our costing methodology, this hardware and software set can be used to collect a lot of machine and operational data with almost no employee interaction. The technology works for any machine and in any production context, whether furniture, kitchen, store or wood construction.

Manufacturers thus get an overview of current unit output from every machine and many workstations. In this way, they record the actual value-added time worked in their production and gain (back) an overview of their production processes. Finding every material stack in production at the push of a button, viewing the progress of current orders, receiving target and processing times as well as automatically generated unit costs is thus no longer just wishful thinking, but the next step towards complete production transparency.

Digital and practical

As consultants, we understand the entrepreneurial thinking and actions of our customers. For them, the question of the actual benefit and application for their own, individual situation is always relevant. Knowing at all times whether production is in a state of flux and being informed about one's own value stream, is something that many people associate from past experience with high costs, an enormous amount of time required for implementation, and very little flexibility overall.

Digital value stream optimization is now initiating a change in thinking: Compared to other methods, a major advantage of digital value stream mapping is the uncomplicated and rapid implementation of the technology. Where an employee used to spend days manually recording machine time, production data is now obtained automatically. High personnel costs are thus a matter of the past. Since cost-effective mass hardware is used, customers benefit from a very good price-performance ratio at all levels.

Digital value stream mapping offers a cost-effective way for manufacturers to gain an overview of their production and subsequently initiate pinpoint optimization measures. In addition, this method bundles the advantages of digitization in an exemplary manner: Here, ease of use, universal applicability, cost-effective hardware, and low installation and maintenance effort combine to create a practical, digital solution for everyone.

Back to List

Disclaimer

Homag Group AG published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 16:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOMAG GROUP AG
11:41aHOMAG  : Goodbye, stopwatch. Hello, digital value stream optimization!
PU
02/25HOMAG  : Positive result in a challenging year
PU
02/25HOMAG  : fiscal year 2020 - Positive result in a challenging year
PU
02/18HOMAG  : Optimism despite many turbulences
PU
01/25HOMAG  : SCHULER Consulting awarded TOP 100 label 2021
PU
01/22HOMAG  : Building the future together
PU
2020HOMAG  : Ralf W. Dieter to become new HOMAG Group CEO
PU
2020HOMAG  : Signs of recovery in the third quarter
PU
2020HOMAG  : bundles its activities in the construction elements sector and acquires..
PU
2020HOMAG GROUP AG : Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term ..
EQ
More news
Chart HOMAG GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
HOMAG Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralf Werner Dieter Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Gausepohl Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Federer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carmen Hettich-Günther Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Esslinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOMAG GROUP AG0.00%683
ATLAS COPCO AB14.49%66 269
FANUC CORPORATION3.86%47 374
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION5.34%37 041
SANDVIK AB12.62%33 775
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-2.08%28 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ