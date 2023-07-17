LAFAYETTE, La., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $9.8 million, or $1.21 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $1.5 million from $11.3 million, or $1.39 diluted EPS, for the first quarter of 2023.

"Considering everything that has happened in banking during this interest rate cycle, we're pleased with our second quarter performance," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Like every other community bank, we've faced pressure on deposits but have so far been able to retain relationships while keeping the cost of our total deposits below 1% for the second quarter.  I think this is due to the strength of our deposit franchise, which is something we were focused on even when rates were near zero. Loan growth continued in the second quarter despite the rise in interest rates as total loans increased 7% on an annualized basis. As we move forward in the second half of 2023, we remain committed to providing exceptional service to our new and existing customers as we have for the last 115 years."

 Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Loans totaled $2.5 billion at June 30, 2023, up $44.4 million, or 1.8% (7% on an annualized basis) from March 31, 2023.
  • Net interest income totaled $30.3 million, down $1.3 million, or 4% from the prior quarter.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 24 basis points from 4.18% for the first quarter of 2023 to 3.94%.
  • The Company recorded a $511,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses primarily due to loan growth.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $12.4 million, or 0.38% of total assets, up $1.1 million, or 10%, from $11.3 million, or 0.35% of total assets, at March 31, 2023 primarily due to three credit relationships.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.5 billion at June 30, 2023, up $44.4 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2023. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from March 31, 2023 through June 30, 2023. 

(dollars in thousands)


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans:









One- to four-family first mortgage


$           419,091


$           405,638


$     13,453


3 %

Home equity loans and lines


66,932


64,107


2,825


4

Commercial real estate


1,176,976


1,162,367


14,609


1

Construction and land


327,488


318,622


8,866


3

Multi-family residential


103,951


102,604


1,347


1

Total real estate loans


2,094,438


2,053,338


41,100


2

Other loans:









Commercial and industrial


382,292


379,119


3,173


1

Consumer


34,029


33,935


94


Total other loans


416,321


413,054


3,267


1

Total loans


$        2,510,759


$        2,466,392


$     44,367


2 %

The average loan yield was 5.82% for the second quarter of 2023, up 15 basis points from the first quarter of 2023. Loan growth during the second quarter of 2023 was across all loan types. The loan growth was across most of our markets. Approximately 19% of the loan growth in the second quarter of 2023 was attributable to the Houston market.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $12.4 million, or 0.38% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, up $1.1 million, or 10%, from $11.3 million, or 0.35% of total assets, at March 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded net loan recoveries of $10,000, compared to net loan recoveries of $5,000 during the first quarter of 2023.

The Company provisioned $511,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2023. At June 30, 2023, the allowance for loan losses totaled $30.6 million, or 1.22% of total loans, compared to $30.1 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023.


June 30, 2023

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special
Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$         415,162


$                 872


$              3,057


$         419,091

Home equity loans and lines


66,809



123


66,932

Commercial real estate


1,160,405


335


16,236


1,176,976

Construction and land


319,738


5,410


2,340


327,488

Multi-family residential


100,521



3,430


103,951

Commercial and industrial


377,529


2,894


1,869


382,292

Consumer


33,832



197


34,029

Total


$      2,473,996


$              9,511


$           27,252


$      2,510,759











March 31, 2023

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special
Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$         401,296


$              1,224


$              3,118


$         405,638

Home equity loans and lines


64,076



31


64,107

Commercial real estate


1,148,828


340


13,199


1,162,367

Construction and land


311,638


5,431


1,553


318,622

Multi-family residential


99,221



3,383


102,604

Commercial and industrial


374,364


2,783


1,972


379,119

Consumer


33,672



263


33,935

Total


$      2,433,095


$              9,778


$           23,519


$      2,466,392

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $450.5 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $17.1 million, or 3.7% from March 31, 2023. The Company recorded no sales of available-for-sale investment securities during the three months ended June 30, 2023. During the first quarter 2023, the Company recorded a net loss of $249,000 related to the sale of available-for-sale investment securities totaling $14.0 million. At June 30, 2023, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $53.2 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $47.1 million at March 31, 2023. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 4.5 years at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at June 30, 2023.

(dollars in thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Fair Value

Available for sale:





U.S. agency mortgage-backed


$       332,737


$       295,541

Collateralized mortgage obligations


86,478


81,327

Municipal bonds


56,316


47,855

U.S. government agency


20,080


18,588

Corporate bonds


6,981


6,085

Total available for sale


$       502,592


$       449,396

Held to maturity:





 Municipal bonds


$           1,066


$           1,065

Total held to maturity


$           1,066


$           1,065

Approximately 30% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of June 30, 2023.  As of  June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the Company had $134.9 million and $146.5 million, respectively, of securities pledged to secure public deposits.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.6 billion at June 30, 2023, down $6.0 million, or less than 1%, from March 31, 2023. Non-maturity deposits decreased $98.6 million, or 5% during the second quarter of 2023 to $2.1 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

(dollars in thousands)


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits


$           816,555


$           854,736


$            (38,181)


(4) %

Savings


261,780


288,788


(27,008)


(9)

Money market


363,801


384,809


(21,008)


(5)

NOW


645,087


657,499


(12,412)


(2)

Certificates of deposit


464,495


371,912


92,583


25

Total deposits


$        2,551,718


$        2,557,744


$              (6,026)


— %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 53 basis points from 0.77% for the first quarter of 2023 to 1.30% for the second quarter of 2023. At June 30, 2023, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $402.3 million.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.



June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023

Individuals


51 %


51 %

Small businesses


39


39

Public funds


8


8

Broker


2


2

Total


100 %


100 %






The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $735.4 million at June 30, 2023 and $778.0 million at March 31, 2023. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 24 basis points from 4.18% for the first quarter of 2023 to 3.94% for the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which was partially offset with an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to the higher costs on short-term FHLB borrowings and deposits in the second quarter of 2023.

The average loan yield was 5.82% for the second quarter of 2023, up 15 basis points from the first quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting increased market rates of interest on variable loans coupled with new loan originations at higher market  rates during the period.

Average other interest-earning assets were $52.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, down $1.2 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to a reallocation of certain other interest-earning assets.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $647,000 for the second quarter of 2023, down $21,000, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2023.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.



Quarter Ended



6/30/2023


3/31/2023

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:













Loans receivable


$  2,491,029


$       36,530


5.82 %


$  2,437,770


$       34,498


5.67 %

Investment securities (TE)


507,050


2,986


2.37


535,195


3,142


2.38

Other interest-earning assets


52,256


555


4.26


53,456


475


3.60

Total interest-earning assets


$  3,050,335


$       40,071


5.22 %


$  3,026,421


$       38,115


5.05 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:













Savings, checking, and money market


$  1,300,245


$          3,023


0.93 %


$  1,349,185


$          2,048


0.62 %

Certificates of deposit


407,038


2,524


2.49


349,683


1,192


1.38

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,707,283


5,547


1.30


1,698,868


3,240


0.77

Other borrowings


5,651


55


3.88


5,539


53


3.89

Subordinated debt


54,098


850


6.29


54,041


851


6.30

FHLB advances


272,783


3,313


4.81


215,478


2,376


4.41

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$  2,039,815


$          9,765


1.91 %


$  1,973,926


$          6,520


1.33 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$       831,517






$       879,501





Net interest spread (TE)






3.31 %






3.72 %

Net interest margin (TE)






3.94 %






4.18 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $3.4 million, up $137,000, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2023. The increase was related primarily to the absence of a net loss on sale of securities totaling $249,000 during the first quarter of 2023, which was partially offset by decreases in bank card fees of $72,000 and gain on sale of loans of $31,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $21.0 million, up $1.0 million, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to foreclosed assets expense (up $789,000 primarily due to the absence of a $739,000 recovery of a previous loss on a foreclosed asset in the first quarter of 2023), other expenses (up $167,000), compensation and benefits expense (up $162,000), and marketing and advertising expenses (up $135,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in data processing and communication fees and expenses (down $189,000) during the second quarter of 2023.

Capital and Liquidity

At June 30, 2023, shareholders' equity totaled $346.1 million, up $1.0 million, or less than 1%, compared to $345.1 million at March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $9.8 million in the quarter, which was partially offset with an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities and repurchase of the Company's common shares of stock during the second quarter of 2023. The market value of the Company's available for sale securities at June 30, 2023 decreased $6.1 million, or 13%, compared to $47.1 million at March 31, 2023. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.78% and 14.07%, respectively, at June 30, 2023, compared to 10.69% and 14.00%, respectively, at March 31, 2023.

The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at June 30, 2023.

(dollars in thousands)


June 30, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents


$                              96,873

Unencumbered investment securities, amortized cost


72,354

FHLB advance availability


897,776

Amounts available from unsecured lines of credit


55,000

Federal Reserve bank term funding program


109,379

Federal Reserve discount window availability


500

Total primary and secondary sources of available liquidity


$                         1,231,882

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.25 per share payable on August 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023.

The Company repurchased 99,734 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2023 at an average price per share of $31.58. An additional 85,785 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2021 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $42.22 and $31.59, respectively, at June 30, 2023.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.848.488.9160 (US Local/International) or 1.877.550.1858 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed the day of the presentation on Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation 

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets,  and certain acquisition related metrics. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


6/30/2022

Reported net income


$           9,781


$          11,320


$           8,461

Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax


307


352


359

Non-GAAP tangible income


$         10,088


$          11,672


$           8,820








Total assets


$    3,290,153


$     3,266,970


$    3,362,216

Less: Intangible assets


87,138


87,527


88,309

Non-GAAP tangible assets


$    3,203,015


$     3,179,443


$    3,273,907








Total shareholders' equity


$       346,117


$        345,100


$       329,124

Less: Intangible assets


87,138


87,527


88,309

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity


$       258,979


$        257,573


$       240,815








Return on average equity


11.26 %


13.53 %


10.20 %

Add: Average intangible assets


4.24


5.29


4.23

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity


15.50 %


18.82 %


14.43 %








Common equity ratio


10.52 %


10.56 %


9.79 %

Less: Intangible assets


2.43


2.46


2.43

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio


8.09 %


8.10 %


7.36 %








Book value per share


$           42.22


$            41.66


$           39.44

Less: Intangible assets


10.63


10.57


10.58

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share


$           31.59


$            31.09


$           28.86

 

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

 

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


%
Change


6/30/2022

Assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$             96,873


$           107,171


(10) %


$           444,151

Interest-bearing deposits in banks


99


349


(72)


349

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value


449,396


466,506


(4)


480,007

Investment securities held to maturity


1,066


1,070



2,086

Mortgage loans held for sale


538


473


14


1,444

Loans, net of unearned income


2,510,759


2,466,392


2


2,224,655

Allowance for loan losses


(30,639)


(30,118)


2


(26,020)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses


2,480,120


2,436,274


2


2,198,635

Office properties and equipment, net


42,904


42,844



43,979

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance


46,789


46,528


1


40,788

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles


87,138


87,527



88,309

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


85,230


78,228


9


62,468

Total Assets


$        3,290,153


$        3,266,970


1


$        3,362,216










Liabilities









Deposits


$        2,551,718


$        2,557,744


— %


$        2,920,376

Other Borrowings


5,539


5,539



5,539

Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost


54,133


54,073



53,926

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


305,297


276,727


10


25,307

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


27,349


27,787


(2)


27,944

Total Liabilities


2,944,036


2,921,870


1


3,033,092










Shareholders' Equity









Common stock


82


83


(1)


84

Additional paid-in capital


164,945


165,470



164,177

Common stock acquired by benefit plans


(1,878)


(1,969)


5


(2,240)

Retained earnings


220,801


215,290


3


191,114

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(37,833)


(33,774)


(12)


(24,011)

Total Shareholders' Equity


346,117


345,100



329,124

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$        3,290,153


$        3,266,970


1


$        3,362,216

 

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


%
Change


6/30/2022


%
Change

Interest Income











Loans, including fees


$           36,530


$           34,498


6 %


$           27,304


34 %

Investment securities


2,986


3,142


(5)


2,338


28

Other investments and deposits


555


475


17


863


(36)

Total interest income


40,071


38,115


5


30,505


31

Interest Expense











Deposits


5,547


3,240


71 %


1,103


403 %

Other borrowings


55


53


4


54


2

Subordinated debt expense


850


851




Federal Home Loan Bank advances


3,313


2,376


39


107


2996

Total interest expense


9,765


6,520


50


1,264


673

Net interest income


30,306


31,595


(4)


29,241


4

Provision for loan losses


511


814


(37)


591


(14)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


29,795


30,781


(3)


28,650


4

Noninterest Income











Service fees and charges


1,230


1,250


(2) %


1,257


(2) %

Bank card fees


1,715


1,787


(4)


1,636


5

Gain on sale of loans, net


26


57


(54)


264


(90)

Income from bank-owned life insurance


260


253


3


213


22

Loss on sale of securities, net



(249)


100



Loss on sale of assets, net


(3)


(17)


82


(6)


50

Other income


220


230


(4)


322


(32)

Total noninterest income


3,448


3,311


4


3,686


(6)

Noninterest Expense











Compensation and benefits


12,601


12,439


1 %


12,583


— %

Occupancy


2,447


2,350


4


2,354


4

Marketing and advertising


442


307


44


648


(32)

Data processing and communication


2,132


2,321


(8)


2,533


(16)

Professional fees


459


364


26


475


(3)

Forms, printing and supplies


204


187


9


253


(19)

Franchise and shares tax


541


541



391


38

Regulatory fees


401


539


(26)


698


(43)

Foreclosed assets, net


50


(739)


107


(10)


600

Amortization of acquisition intangible


389


446


(13)


454


(14)

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments


151


210


(28)



Other expenses


1,142


975


17


1,386


(18)

Total noninterest expense


20,959


19,940


5


21,765


(4)

Income before income tax expense


12,284


14,152


(13)


10,571


16

Income tax expense


2,503


2,832


(12)


2,110


19

Net income


$              9,781


$           11,320


(14)


$              8,461


16












Earnings per share - basic


$                1.22


$                1.40


(13) %


$                1.04


17 %

Earnings per share - diluted


$                1.21


$                1.39


(13) %


$                1.03


17 %












Cash dividends declared per common share


$                0.25


$                0.25


— %


$                0.23


9 %

 

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


%
Change


6/30/2022


%
Change

EARNINGS DATA











Total interest income


$        40,071


$        38,115


5 %


$        30,505


31 %

Total interest expense


9,765


6,520


50


1,264


673

  Net interest income


30,306


31,595


(4)


29,241


4

Provision for loan losses


511


814


(37)


591


(14)

Total noninterest income


3,448


3,311


4


3,686


(6)

Total noninterest expense


20,959


19,940


5


21,765


(4)

Income tax expense


2,503


2,832


(12)


2,110


19

   Net income


$          9,781


$        11,320


(14)


$          8,461


16












AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Total assets


$  3,250,190


$  3,219,856


1 %


$  3,295,196


(1) %

Total interest-earning assets


3,050,335


3,026,421


1


3,088,839


(1)

Total loans


2,491,029


2,437,770


2


2,190,721


14

PPP loans


6,100


6,386


(4)


15,463


(61)

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,707,283


1,698,868



1,990,485


(14)

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,039,815


1,973,926


3


2,022,479


1

Total deposits


2,538,800


2,578,369


(2)


2,906,568


(13)

Total shareholders' equity


348,414


339,311


3


332,640


5












PER SHARE DATA











Earnings per share - basic


$            1.22


$            1.40


(13) %


$            1.04


17 %

Earnings per share - diluted


1.21


1.39


(13)


1.03


17

Book value at period end


42.22


41.66


1


39.44


7

Tangible book value at period end


31.59


31.09


2


28.86


9

Shares outstanding at period end


8,197,859


8,284,130


(1)


8,344,095


(2)

Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic


8,042,434


8,087,524


(1) %


8,129,340


(1) %

Diluted


8,079,205


8,136,583


(1)


8,185,595


(1)












SELECTED RATIOS (1)











Return on average assets


1.21 %


1.43 %


(15) %


1.03 %


17 %

Return on average equity


11.26


13.53


(17)


10.20


10

Common equity ratio


10.52


10.56



9.79


7

Efficiency ratio (2)


62.09


57.12


9


66.10


(6)

Average equity to average assets


10.72


10.54


2


10.09


6

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)


10.78


10.69


1


9.30


16

Total risk-based capital ratio (3)


14.07


14.00


1


13.74


2

Net interest margin (4)


3.94


4.18


(6)


3.76


5












SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)











Tangible common equity ratio (5)


8.09 %


8.10 %


— %


7.36 %


10 %

Return on average tangible common equity (6)


15.50


18.82


(18)


14.43


7



(1)

With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.

(2)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(5)

Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

(6)

Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

 

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



6/30/2023


3/31/2023


6/30/2022

(dollars in thousands)


Originated


Acquired


Total


Originated


Acquired


Total


Originated


Acquired


Total

CREDIT QUALITY (1)



















Nonaccrual loans(2)


$           6,806


$           5,364


$     12,170


$           5,546


$           5,686


$     11,232


$           5,332


$        13,165


$     18,497

Accruing loans 90 days or more past
due


26



26





8



8

Total nonperforming loans


6,832


5,364


12,196


5,546


5,686


11,232


5,340


13,165


18,505

Foreclosed assets and ORE


121


80


201



80


80



277


277

Total nonperforming assets


6,953


5,444


12,397


5,546


5,766


11,312


5,340


13,442


18,782

Performing troubled debt
restructurings








3,939


1,063


5,002

Total nonperforming assets and
troubled debt restructurings


$           6,953


$           5,444


$     12,397


$           5,546


$           5,766


$     11,312


$           9,279


$        14,505


$     23,784




















Nonperforming assets to total assets






0.38 %






0.35 %






0.56 %

Nonperforming loans to total assets






0.37






0.34






0.55

Nonperforming loans to total loans






0.49






0.46






0.83






















(1)

It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE).  Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.

(2)

Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $5.3 million at June 30, 2022. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $2.8 million at June 30, 2022. With the adoption of ASU 2022-02, effective January 1, 2023, TDR accounting has been eliminated.

 

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED

(Unaudited)



6/30/2023


3/31/2023


6/30/2022



Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total


Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total


Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















One- to four-family first mortgage


$           3,200


$                —


$       3,200


$           3,356


$                —


$       3,356


$           2,158


$                —


$       2,158

Home equity loans and lines


707



707


753



753


491



491

Commercial real estate


14,299


499


14,798


13,344


450


13,794


12,068


1,193


13,261

Construction and land


4,822



4,822


4,921



4,921


4,689



4,689

Multi-family residential


512



512


608



608


526



526

Commercial and industrial


5,734


121


5,855


5,831


143


5,974


3,654


591


4,245

Consumer


745



745


712



712


650



650

Total allowance for credit losses


$        30,019


$              620


$     30,639


$        29,525


$              593


$     30,118


$        24,236


$           1,784


$     26,020




















Unfunded lending commitments(3)


2,454



2,454


2,303



2,303


2,117



2,117

Total allowance for credit losses


$        32,473


$              620


$     33,093


$        31,828


$              593


$     32,421


$        26,353


$           1,784


$     28,137




















Allowance for loan losses to
nonperforming assets






247.15 %






266.25 %






138.54 %

Allowance for loan losses to
nonperforming loans






251.22 %






268.14 %






140.61 %

Allowance for loan losses to total
loans






1.22 %






1.22 %






1.17 %

Allowance for credit losses to total
loans






1.32 %






1.31 %






1.26 %




















Year-to-date loan charge-offs






$          137






$             93






$          844

Year-to-date loan recoveries






152






98






554

Year-to-date net loan recoveries
(charge-offs)






$             15






$               5






$        (290)

Annualized YTD net loan recoveries
(charge-offs) to average loans






— %






— %






(0.03) %



(3)

The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

 

