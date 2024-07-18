Q2 2024

Investor Presentation

Our Company

Headquarters: Lafayette, LA

Ticker: HBCP (NASDAQ)

History:

  • Founded in 1908
  • IPO completed October 2008
  • Six acquisitions completed since 2010
  • 42 locations across Southern Louisiana, Western Mississippi and Houston

Highlights:

  • Total Assets: $3.4 billion at June 30, 2024
  • Market Cap: $340 million at July 15, 2024
  • Ownership (S&P Global as of July 15, 2024)
    • Institutional: 43%
    • Insider/ESOP: 14%

Total Assets

$3.4B

Total Loans

$2.7B

Total Deposits

$2.7B

| 3

Our Markets

| 4

Quarterly Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

1Q 2023

2Q 2023

3Q 2023

4Q 2023

1Q 2024

2Q 2024

Profitability

Net income

$

11,320

$

9,781

$

9,754

$

9,385

$

9,199

$

8,118

Diluted EPS

1.39

1.21

1.22

1.17

1.14

1.02

ROA

1.43 %

1.21 %

1.18 %

1.13 %

1.11 %

0.97 %

ROE

13.5

11.3

11.0

10.6

10.0

8.8

ROATCE(1)

18.8

15.5

15.2

14.5

13.4

11.7

Efficiency ratio

57.1

62.1

62.9

62.9

64.3

65.8

Provision for loan losses

814

511

351

665

141

1,261

Core pre-provision net income(1)

11,559

10,084

9,820

9,846

9,152

8,868

Balance Sheet

Assets

$

3,266,970

$

3,290,153

$

3,317,729

$

3,320,122

$

3,357,604

$

3,410,881

Loans

2,466,392

2,510,759

2,569,094

2,581,638

2,621,690

2,661,346

Cash and cash equivalents

107,171

96,873

84,520

75,831

90,475

113,462

Allowance for loan losses

(30,118)

(30,639)

(31,123)

(31,537)

(31,461)

(32,212)

Total deposits

2,557,744

2,551,718

2,597,484

2,670,624

2,722,578

2,722,915

TCE Ratio

8.1 %

8.1 %

8.0 %

8.7 %

8.8 %

8.7 %

Loan/Deposit

96.4 %

98.4 %

98.9 %

96.7 %

96.3 %

97.7 %

Per Share Data

Share price

$

33.03

$

33.21

$

31.87

$

42.01

$

38.31

$

40.01

Book value

41.66

42.22

42.30

45.04

45.73

46.51

Tangible book value(1)

31.09

31.59

31.67

34.45

35.17

35.90

Price / tangible book value per share

106 %

105 %

101 %

122 %

109 %

111 %

Dividend paid

$

0.25

$

0.25

$

0.25

$

0.25

$

0.25

$

0.25

(1) See appendix for reconciliation of Non-GAAP items.

  • 5

Asset Growth

4,000

3,500

3,000

in millions)

2,500

($

Assets

TotalBankHome

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

Texan Bank -

CAGR = 12.8%$416 MM

as of June 30, 2024

St. Martin

Bank & Trust -

$597 MM

Bank of New

Orleans -

$346 MM

Britton &

Koontz Bank -

$301 MM

Guaranty

Savings Bank -

$257 MM

Statewide

Bank -

$199 MM

2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Jun-24

YTD

  • 6

Profitability(1)

Return on Average Assets

2.0%

1.8%

1.6%

1.32

1.4%

1.12

1.25

1.27

1.10

1.2%

1.04

1.06

1.0%

1.76

0.8%

1.27

1.23

0.6%

0.99

1.07

1.11

0.97

0.4%

0.2%

0.0%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q 2024

2Q 2024

GAAP

Core pre-provision earnings

Return on Tangible Common Equity

20.0%

18.0%

15.6

15.9

16.0%

14.0%

11.8

11.1

12.9

12.4

12.0%

10.5

10.0%

18.0

8.0%

16.0

13.9

13.4

6.0%

11.8

10.2

11.7

4.0%

2.0%

0.0%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q 2024

2Q 2024

ROATCE

Core pre-provision earnings

(1) See appendix for reconciliation of Non-GAAP items.

Return on Average Equity

16.0%

14.0%

11.8

11.9

12.0%

9.3

9.9

9.5

10.0%

8.9

8.5

8.0%

14.4

6.0%

11.6

9.0

10.2

10.0

8.8

4.0%

7.8

2.0%

0.0%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q 2024

2Q 2024

GAAP

Core pre-provision earnings

Efficiency Ratio

70.0%

64.8

66.2

65.0%

63.5

63.8

64.3

61.2

61.3

60.0%

63.3

64.3

65.8

55.0%

62.1

61.2

59.1

57.1

50.0%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q 2024

2Q 2024

GAAP

Core pre-provision earnings

| 7

Loan Portfolio

(as of June 30, 2024)

Composition

Home Equity, 3%

Market Diversification

Multifamily, 5%

C&D, 12%

Consumer, 1%

CRE O.O., 25%

MS, 2%

Baton Rouge, 10%

Acadiana, 29%

Northshore 14%

1-4 Mortgage, 17%

C&I, 16%

CRE N.O.O., 21%

  • Total loans - $2.7 billion
  • 2Q 2024 WAR - 6.28%

Houston, 18%

New Orleans, 27%

  • 2Q 2024 annualized growth rate - 6%
  • Houston market - 20% annualized growth rate

| 8

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

(as of June 30, 2024)

Office Exposure

Healthcare, 2%

Restaurant/Bar, 2%

Medical Office, 3%

Other Specialty Use, 4%

Office Loans

Total

$80.3 million or

3.0% of total loans

Average Office Loan Balance

$1.2 million

Retail - Single Tenant, 5%

Retail - Multi-Tenant, 26%

Mixed Use, 7%

Hotel, 20%

Other, 7%

Office, 15%

Warehouse/Industrial, 9%

  • Average Balance $830K
  • Approximately 20.7% of total loans
  • $3.8 million or 0.7% of the N.O.O. portfolio is nonaccrual

Zero nonaccrual and criticized loans in office exposure

Geographic Exposure

6%

8%

10%

44%

32%

Houston

Baton Rouge

Northshore

Acadiana

New Orleans

| 9

C&D Portfolio

(as of June 30, 2024)

Total

Average

Balance

Balance

$328.9 million

$554.4K

0.1%

$782K

on Nonaccrual

net charge-offs

or $296.9K

since 2009

Composition

Lots, Development and Unimproved Land, 24%

Commercial

Construction, 52% 1-4 Family

Construction, 24%

Historic Charge-off (Recovery Rate)

1.00%

0.75%

0.50%

0.25%

-%

(0.25)%

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Jun-24

YTD

Charge-off (recovery)

| 10

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Home Bancorp Inc. published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 22:27:03 UTC.