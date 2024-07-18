Q2 2024
Investor Presentation
Our Company
Headquarters: Lafayette, LA
Ticker: HBCP (NASDAQ)
History:
- Founded in 1908
- IPO completed October 2008
- Six acquisitions completed since 2010
- 42 locations across Southern Louisiana, Western Mississippi and Houston
Highlights:
- Total Assets: $3.4 billion at June 30, 2024
- Market Cap: $340 million at July 15, 2024
- Ownership (S&P Global as of July 15, 2024)
- Institutional: 43%
- Insider/ESOP: 14%
Total Assets
$3.4B
Total Loans
$2.7B
Total Deposits
$2.7B
Our Markets
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
2Q 2024
Profitability
Net income
$
11,320
$
9,781
$
9,754
$
9,385
$
9,199
$
8,118
Diluted EPS
1.39
1.21
1.22
1.17
1.14
1.02
ROA
1.43 %
1.21 %
1.18 %
1.13 %
1.11 %
0.97 %
ROE
13.5
11.3
11.0
10.6
10.0
8.8
ROATCE(1)
18.8
15.5
15.2
14.5
13.4
11.7
Efficiency ratio
57.1
62.1
62.9
62.9
64.3
65.8
Provision for loan losses
814
511
351
665
141
1,261
Core pre-provision net income(1)
11,559
10,084
9,820
9,846
9,152
8,868
Balance Sheet
Assets
$
3,266,970
$
3,290,153
$
3,317,729
$
3,320,122
$
3,357,604
$
3,410,881
Loans
2,466,392
2,510,759
2,569,094
2,581,638
2,621,690
2,661,346
Cash and cash equivalents
107,171
96,873
84,520
75,831
90,475
113,462
Allowance for loan losses
(30,118)
(30,639)
(31,123)
(31,537)
(31,461)
(32,212)
Total deposits
2,557,744
2,551,718
2,597,484
2,670,624
2,722,578
2,722,915
TCE Ratio
8.1 %
8.1 %
8.0 %
8.7 %
8.8 %
8.7 %
Loan/Deposit
96.4 %
98.4 %
98.9 %
96.7 %
96.3 %
97.7 %
Per Share Data
Share price
$
33.03
$
33.21
$
31.87
$
42.01
$
38.31
$
40.01
Book value
41.66
42.22
42.30
45.04
45.73
46.51
Tangible book value(1)
31.09
31.59
31.67
34.45
35.17
35.90
Price / tangible book value per share
106 %
105 %
101 %
122 %
109 %
111 %
Dividend paid
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
(1) See appendix for reconciliation of Non-GAAP items.
Asset Growth
4,000
3,500
3,000
in millions)
2,500
($
Assets
TotalBankHome
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
Texan Bank -
CAGR = 12.8%$416 MM
as of June 30, 2024
St. Martin
Bank & Trust -
$597 MM
Bank of New
Orleans -
$346 MM
Britton &
Koontz Bank -
$301 MM
Guaranty
Savings Bank -
$257 MM
Statewide
Bank -
$199 MM
2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Jun-24
YTD
Profitability(1)
Return on Average Assets
2.0%
1.8%
1.6%
1.32
1.4%
1.12
1.25
1.27
1.10
1.2%
1.04
1.06
1.0%
1.76
0.8%
1.27
1.23
0.6%
0.99
1.07
1.11
0.97
0.4%
0.2%
0.0%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q 2024
2Q 2024
GAAP
Core pre-provision earnings
Return on Tangible Common Equity
20.0%
18.0%
15.6
15.9
16.0%
14.0%
11.8
11.1
12.9
12.4
12.0%
10.5
10.0%
18.0
8.0%
16.0
13.9
13.4
6.0%
11.8
10.2
11.7
4.0%
2.0%
0.0%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q 2024
2Q 2024
ROATCE
Core pre-provision earnings
(1) See appendix for reconciliation of Non-GAAP items.
Return on Average Equity
16.0%
14.0%
11.8
11.9
12.0%
9.3
9.9
9.5
10.0%
8.9
8.5
8.0%
14.4
6.0%
11.6
9.0
10.2
10.0
8.8
4.0%
7.8
2.0%
0.0%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q 2024
2Q 2024
GAAP
Core pre-provision earnings
Efficiency Ratio
70.0%
64.8
66.2
65.0%
63.5
63.8
64.3
61.2
61.3
60.0%
63.3
64.3
65.8
55.0%
62.1
61.2
59.1
57.1
50.0%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q 2024
2Q 2024
GAAP
Core pre-provision earnings
Loan Portfolio
(as of June 30, 2024)
Composition
Home Equity, 3%
Market Diversification
Multifamily, 5%
C&D, 12%
Consumer, 1%
CRE O.O., 25%
MS, 2%
Baton Rouge, 10%
Acadiana, 29%
Northshore 14%
1-4 Mortgage, 17%
C&I, 16%
CRE N.O.O., 21%
- Total loans - $2.7 billion
- 2Q 2024 WAR - 6.28%
Houston, 18%
New Orleans, 27%
- 2Q 2024 annualized growth rate - 6%
- Houston market - 20% annualized growth rate
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
(as of June 30, 2024)
Office Exposure
Healthcare, 2%
Restaurant/Bar, 2%
Medical Office, 3%
Other Specialty Use, 4%
Office Loans
Total
$80.3 million or
3.0% of total loans
Average Office Loan Balance
$1.2 million
Retail - Single Tenant, 5%
Retail - Multi-Tenant, 26%
Mixed Use, 7%
Hotel, 20%
Other, 7%
Office, 15%
Warehouse/Industrial, 9%
- Average Balance $830K
- Approximately 20.7% of total loans
- $3.8 million or 0.7% of the N.O.O. portfolio is nonaccrual
Zero nonaccrual and criticized loans in office exposure
Geographic Exposure
6%
8%
10%
44%
32%
Houston
Baton Rouge
Northshore
Acadiana
New Orleans
C&D Portfolio
(as of June 30, 2024)
Total
Average
Balance
Balance
$328.9 million
$554.4K
0.1%
$782K
on Nonaccrual
net charge-offs
or $296.9K
since 2009
Composition
Lots, Development and Unimproved Land, 24%
Commercial
Construction, 52% 1-4 Family
Construction, 24%
Historic Charge-off (Recovery Rate)
1.00%
0.75%
0.50%
0.25%
-%
(0.25)%
2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Jun-24
YTD
Charge-off (recovery)
