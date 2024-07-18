Home Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Home Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, conducts business through approximately 42 banking offices in the Acadiana, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans and Northshore (of Lake Pontchartrain) regions of south Louisiana, the Natchez region of west Mississippi and the Houston region of Texas. The Bank is primarily engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. The Bankâs principal sources of funds are customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments and funds borrowed from outside sources such as the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas. These funds are primarily used for the origination of loans, including one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multifamily residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans.

Sector Banks