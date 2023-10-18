Q3 2023

Investor Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain comments in this presentation contain certain forward looking statements (as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the regulations thereunder). Forward looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations or opinions of Home Bancorp, Inc. and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms such as "will", "would", "should", "could", "may", "likely", "probably", or "possibly." Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services; and statements regarding future performance. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumption, many of which are difficult to predict and generally are beyond the control of Home Bancorp, Inc. and its management, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, forward looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward looking statements: (1) economic and competitive conditions which could affect the volume of loan originations, deposit flows and real estate values; (2) the levels of noninterest income and expense and the amount of loan losses; (3) competitive pressure among depository institutions increasing significantly; (4) changes in the interest rate environment causing reduced interest margins; (5) general economic conditions, either nationally or in the markets in which Home Bancorp, Inc. is or will be doing business, being less favorable than expected; (6) political and social unrest, including acts of war or terrorism; (7) we may not fully realize all the benefits we anticipated in connection with our acquisitions of other institutions or our assumptions made in connection therewith may prove to be inaccurate; (8) the COVID-19 pandemic; (9) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or security beaches; or (10) legislation or changes in regulatory requirements adversely affecting the business of Home Bancorp, Inc. Home Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

As used in this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the terms "we," "our," "us," or the "Company" refer to Home Bancorp, Inc. and the term the "Bank" refers to Home Bank, N.A., a national bank and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. In addition, unless the context otherwise requires, references to the operations of the Company include the operations of the Bank.

For a more detailed description of the factors that may affect Home Bancorp's operating results or the outcomes described in these forward-looking statements, we refer you to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Home Bancorp assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made during this presentation. For more information, please visit our website www.home24bank.com.

Non-GAAP Information

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this presentation, information is included which excludes acquired loans, intangible assets, impact of the gain (loss) on the sale of a banking center, the impact of merger-related expenses and one-time tax effects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies.

| 2

Our Company

Headquarters: Lafayette, LA

Ticker: HBCP (NASDAQ)

History:

  • Founded in 1908
  • IPO completed October 2008
  • Six acquisitions completed since 2010
  • 42 locations across Southern Louisiana, Western Mississippi and Houston

Highlights:

  • Total Assets: $3.3 billion at September 30, 2023
  • Market Cap: $266 million at October 13, 2023
  • Ownership (S&P Global as of October 13, 2023)
    • Institutional: 42%
    • Insider/ESOP: 14%

Total Assets

$3.3B

Total Loans

$2.6B

Total Deposits

$2.6B

| 3

Our

Markets

| 4

Quarterly Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2023

2Q 2023

3Q 2023

Profitability

Net income

$

8,461

$

10,434

$

10,776

$

11,320

$

9,781

$

9,754

Diluted EPS

1.03

1.28

1.32

1.39

1.21

1.22

ROA

1.03 %

1.27 %

1.35 %

1.43 %

1.21 %

1.18 %

ROE

10.2

12.4

13.2

13.5

11.3

11.0

ROATCE(1)

14.4

17.3

18.8

18.8

15.5

15.2

Efficiency ratio

66.1

58.5

57.8

57.1

62.1

62.9

Provision for loan losses

$

591

$

1,696

$

1,987

$

814

$

511

$

351

Core pre-provision net income(1)

9,530

11,507

11,941

11,559

10,084

9,820

Balance Sheet

Assets

$

3,362,216

$

3,167,666

$

3,228,280

$

3,266,970

$

3,290,153

$

3,317,729

Loans

2,224,655

2,303,279

2,430,750

2,466,392

2,510,759

2,569,094

Cash and cash equivalents

444,151

150,556

87,401

107,171

96,873

84,520

Allowance for loan losses

(26,020)

(27,351)

(29,299)

(30,118)

(30,639)

(31,123)

Total deposits

2,920,376

2,738,424

2,633,181

2,557,744

2,551,718

2,597,484

Loan/Deposit

76 %

84 %

92 %

96 %

98 %

99 %

Per Share Data

Share price

$

34.13

$

38.99

$

40.03

$

33.03

$

33.21

$

31.87

Book value

39.44

38.27

39.82

41.66

42.22

42.30

Tangible book value(1)

28.86

27.66

29.20

31.09

31.59

31.67

Price / tangible book value per share

118 %

141 %

137 %

106 %

105 %

101 %

Dividend paid

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.24

$

0.25

$

0.25

$

0.25

(1) See appendix for reconciliation of Non-GAAP items.

  • 5

Asset Growth

4,000

St. Martin

Texan Bank

Bank & Trust

($ in millions)

Bank of New

3,000

Orleans

Britton & Koontz

Assets

Guaranty

Bank

2,000

Savings Bank

Total

Statewide

Bank

Bank

Home

1,000

CAGR = 13.3%

as of September 30,

2023

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Sep-23

YTD

Acquired Bank

Date

Assets ($ in MM)

% of TBV

# of Branches

Consideration

(at completion)

(at announcement)

Statewide Bank

Guaranty Savings Bank

Britton & Koontz Bank

Bank of New Orleans

St. Martin Bank & Trust

Texan Bank

March 2010

$199

FDIC-assisted

6

All Cash

July 2011

$257

95%

5

All Cash

February 2014

$301

90%

8

All Cash

September 2015

$346

126%

4

All Cash

December 2017

$597

183%

12

~80% Stock, 20% Cash(1)

March 2022

$416

144%

5

All Cash

(1) Cash was comprised of an aggregate $19.5 million special cash distribution paid by St. Martin Bancshares to its shareholders.

  • 6

Earnings

Net Income

($ in millions)

$60

$7.00

$50

$48.6

$6.00

$5.00

$40

$31.6

$34.1

$4.00

$30.9

$30

$27.9

$24.8

$3.00

$20

$16.0

$16.8

$2.00

$12.6

$9.9

$10

$1.00

$0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

$0.00

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Diluted EPS

$5.77

$4.16

$3.82

$3.40

$3.05

$2.85

$2.25

$2.28

$1.79

$1.42

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

|

7

Profitability(1)

Return on Average Assets

2.0%

1.8%

1.53

1.6%

1.46

1.32

1.4%

1.12

1.25

1.24

1.19

1.2%

1.04

1.0%

1.76

0.8%

1.46

1.43

1.27

0.6%

1.07

1.21

1.18

0.99

0.4%

0.2%

0.0%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

2023

2023

2023

GAAP

Core pre-provision earnings

Return on Average Equity

16.0%

13.8

14.0%

11.8

11.6

12.0%

11.4

11.1

10.0%

9.3

8.9

8.5

8.0%

14.4

13.5

6.0%

10.9

11.3

11.0

10.2

4.0%

9.0

7.8

2.0%

0.0%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

2023

2023

2023

GAAP

Core pre-provision earnings

Return on Tangible Common Equity

Efficiency Ratio

20.0%

18.6

70.0%

18.0%

15.6

15.6

16.0%

14.9

14.8

65.0%

63.8

64.8

63.5

63.0

14.0%

11.8

61.7

11.1

61.2

12.0%

10.5

60.0%

59.6

10.0%

18.8

58.1

18.0

8.0%

14.8

15.5

15.1

13.9

63.3

62.9

6.0%

11.8

10.2

55.0%

62.1

62.1

60.0

59.1

4.0%

57.1

57.1

2.0%

50.0%

0.0%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

ROATCE

Core pre-provision earnings

GAAP

Core pre-provision earnings

(1) See appendix for reconciliation of Non-GAAP items.

  • 8

Organic Loan Growth

(excludes acquisition accounting & unearned income)

Loan Balance Outstanding ($ in millions)

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

-

CAGR Excluding PPP Loans:

Total Loan CAGR = 15%

Originated Loan CAGR = 13%

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Sep-23

YTD

Originated

Acquired

PPP Loans

|

9

Loan Portfolio

(as of September 30, 2023)

Composition

Home Equity, 3%

Multifamily, 4%

Consumer, 1%

Market Diversification

MS, 2%

Baton Rouge, 11%

Acadiana, 29%

C&D, 13%

CRE, 46%

C&I, 16%

1-4 Mortgage, 17%

CRE Loan Portfolio

  • Owner Occupied - 52%
  • Non-ownerOccupied - 48%

Northshore 14%

Houston, 17%

New Orleans, 27%

3Q 2023 annualized growth rate - 9%

  • Total loans - $2.6 billion
  • Houston market - 21% annualized growth rate

| 10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Home Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2023 21:30:35 UTC.