Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Home Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBCP   US43689E1073

HOME BANCORP, INC.

(HBCP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Home Bancorp : to Acquire Friendswood Capital Corporation

12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Home Bancorp to Acquire Friendswood Capital Corporation

December 15, 2021

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements (as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the regulations thereunder). Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical facts or current facts but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations or opinions of Home Bancorp, Inc. and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms such as "will", "would", "should", "could", "may", "likely", "probably", or "possibly." Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed merger, including future financial and operating results, our plans, expectations, objectives and intentions, the expected timing for completion of the merger, financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services; and statements regarding future performance. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are difficult to predict and generally are beyond the control of Home Bancorp, Inc. and its management, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, forward looking statements.

Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements. Among other factors, actual results may differ from those described in forward-looking statements due to: the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; the terms of the proposed transaction may need to be modified to obtain such approvals or satisfy such conditions; the anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, interest rates, laws and regulations and their enforcement or otherwise, and the degree of competition in our markets; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of the companies; the reaction of the companies' customers to the transaction; diversion of management time on merger-related issues; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings; and competitive conditions.

Home Bancorp's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other reports (such as quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC describe some additional factors which could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Copies of Home Bancorp's reports filed with the SEC are available in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.home24bank.com. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers presented herein are presented for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

2

Acquisition Highlights

Entry into the State of Texas via attractive Houston Market

The Houston metro area is home to the 5th most populous region in US and the economy ranks 7th in US Extends Home Bank's presence along I-10 corridor

Acquiring ~$445 MM in

HBCP growth to $3.1

Leverages Capital

assets and 5 branches

billion in assets(1)

~8.9% TCE Ratio(1)

Fully Implemented Return Metrics (1)

EPS Accretion > 20%

>20% Improvement in ROATCE

IRR > 20%

Attractively Priced(2)

144% TBV

Home Bank branch (39)

Texan Bank branch (5)

3

(1)

Financial estimates based on management assumptions and expected close date of 3/31/2022. Full implementation expected in fiscal year 2023

(2)

Friendswood Capital Corp. consolidated as of 9/30/2021

Franchise Overview (3)

Company Overview

Houston Branch Locations

CAGR Since 2017

Parent:

Friendswood Capital Corporation

Bank:

Texan Bank, N.A.

Assets = 17%

CEO:

Kenny Koncaba

EVP & Secretary:

Kristi Koncaba

Loans = 14%

Headquarters:

Houston, TX

(excluding PPP)

# of Offices :

5

Deposits = 18%

Total Assets:

$445 million

(3) Financial data Texan Bank, N.A. only. Source S&P Capital IQ Pro

4

Loan (excluding PPP) & Deposit Composition(1)

as of 9/30/2021

Home Bank

Texan Bank

Combined (proforma)

Energy exposure ~2.0 % of Loans (Non-PPP) Q3 2021 PPP Loan Balance = $99 million

Energy Exposure < 2% of Loans (Non-PPP) Q3 2021 PPP Loan Balance = $25 million

Q3 2021 cost of interest-bearing Deposits = 0.27%

Q3 2021 cost of interest-bearing Deposits = 0.76%

Loans/Deposits = 77%

Loan/Deposits = 75%

Loans/Deposits = 85%

(1) Bank level data. Source S&P Capital IQ Pro

Disclaimer

Home Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOME BANCORP, INC.
05:59pHOME BANCORP : to Acquire Friendswood Capital Corporation
PU
05:31pHome bancorp, inc. announces expansion into houston and agreement to acquire friendswoo..
PR
11/08Home Bancorp, Inc. and Home Bank, N.A Announces Resignation of Mark M. Cole from the Bo..
CI
11/08HOME BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/05HOME BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04HOME BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
11/01Hovde Financial Services Conference Novermber 2021
PU
10/29FHLB Dallas and Home Bank Award Nonprofit $10K
BU
10/28Louisiana Nonprofit Receives $8K Award from Home Bank and FHLB Dallas
BU
10/27Nonprofit Receives $16K Grant from Home Bank and FHLB Dallas
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOME BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 101 M - -
Net income 2021 48,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,32x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 358 M 358 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart HOME BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Home Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 42,00 $
Average target price 44,33 $
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Bordelon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David T. Kirkley Chief Financial Officer
Jason Paul Freyou Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul J. Blanchet Independent Director
John A. Hendry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME BANCORP, INC.44.48%358
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.28%470 271
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.60%361 164
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.91%243 441
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.04%203 360
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.99%194 936