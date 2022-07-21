HOMB's Safe Harbor: Patience, Liquidity, Asset Quality, Capital, Reserves and Net Interest Margin Result in Record Setting Quarterly Revenue - Form 8-K
HOMB's Safe Harbor: Patience, Liquidity, Asset Quality, Capital, Reserves and
Net Interest Margin Result in Record Setting Quarterly Revenue
Conway, AR - Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) ("Home" or the "Company"), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.
Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2022:
Metric
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Net income
$16.0 million
$64.9 million
$73.4 million
$75.0 million
$79.1 million
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
$97.0 million
$61.6 million
$74.0 million
$74.3 million
$76.5 million
Total revenue (net)
$243.3 million
$161.8 million
$171.0 million
$173.8 million
$172.4 million
Income before income taxes
$19.3 million
$84.9 million
$93.9 million
$98.2 million
$104.1 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR)
(non-GAAP)(1)
$77.9 million
$84.9 million
$93.9 million
$98.2 million
$99.4 million
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
$126.7 million
$80.4 million
$94.7 million
$96.9 million
$95.9 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)
7.92%
52.48%
54.94%
56.50%
60.42%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)
52.06%
49.67%
55.40%
55.76%
58.42%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)
32.00%
52.48%
54.94%
56.50%
57.66%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
52.06%
49.67%
55.40%
55.76%
55.66%
ROA
0.26%
1.43%
1.62%
1.68%
1.81%
ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
1.57%
1.36%
1.64%
1.67%
1.75%
NIM
3.64%
3.21%
3.42%
3.60%
3.61%
Purchase accounting accretion
$5.2 million
$3.1 million
$4.0 million
$4.9 million
$5.8 million
ROE
1.78%
9.58%
10.63%
10.97%
11.92%
ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
10.83%
9.09%
10.72%
10.87%
11.54%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)
2.96%
15.03%
16.73%
17.39%
19.12%
ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
17.94%
14.26%
16.87%
17.23%
18.50%
Diluted earnings per share
$0.08
$0.40
$0.45
$0.46
$0.48
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
$0.47
$0.37
$0.45
$0.45
$0.46
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.25%
0.25%
0.29%
0.29%
0.35%
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.8%
14.9%
15.4%
15.2%
15.0%
Leverage
9.8%
10.8%
11.1%
11.0%
10.9%
Tier 1 capital
12.9%
15.5%
16.0%
15.8%
15.6%
Total risk-based capital
16.6%
21.6%
19.8%
19.6%
19.5%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
2.11%
2.34%
2.41%
2.41%
2.36%
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
"Patience is not just the ability to wait; it's what you do while you're waiting. We have remained disciplined and implemented our defensive initiatives: not making low rate loans, not deploying all of our cash in low rate securities, paying off debt and managing our loan to deposit ratio, among other things. As it appears, the pendulum is about to swing back toward defensive stocks from growth stocks, and when it does, HOMB is sitting in the catbird seat," said John Allison, Chairman.
"It was a very busy quarter, and I'm very pleased with the operating results. We are much farther ahead than I thought we would be after only one full quarter of the combined company. We expected a $100 million run rate for Happy by the second or third quarter of 2023, so this moves the ball down the field even quicker than we had hoped," said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer.
Operating Highlights
Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 was $16.0 million, or $0.08 earnings per share. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 was $80.9 million, or 0.44 earnings per share. However, when adjusting for merger related and other non-fundamental items, net income, as adjusted, (non-GAAP) was $97.0 million(1), or $0.47 earnings per share(1), and $158.6 million(1), or $0.86 earnings per share(1), for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively.
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Happy Bancshares, Inc. ("Happy"). As a result of the acquisition of Happy, which we completed on April 1, 2022, the Company recorded a $45.2 million provision for credit losses on loans for the CECL "double count," an $11.4 million provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, a $2.0 million provision for credit losses on investment securities held-to-maturity and incurred $48.7 million in merger expenses. The summation of these items reduced earnings by $107.3 million and earnings per share by $0.39 per share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.
Our net interest margin was 3.64% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.21% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The yield on loans was 5.27% and 5.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, as average loans increased from $9.94 billion to $13.84 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 0.31% as of June 30, 2022 from 0.19% as of March 31, 2022, as average balances increased from $10.22 billion to $13.80 billion.
During the second quarter of 2022, there was $602,000 of event interest income compared to event interest income of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The reduction in event income reduced the net interest margin by one basis point for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.
Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $5.2 million and $3.1 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $48.4 million and $25.4 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in accretion income increased the net interest margin by 4 basis points for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $201.2 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 and $132.9 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 was the result of a $72.8 million increase in interest income partially offset by a $4.5 million increase in interest expense. The $72.8 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $52.3 million increase in loan interest income and a $15.6 million increase in investment income resulting from the acquisition of Happy during the quarter as well as the rising interest rate environment. The $4.5 million increase in interest expense was due to a $5.8 million increase in interest expense on deposits, which was partially offset by a $1.4 decrease in interest expense on subordinated debentures. The increase in interest expense on deposits is a result of the acquisition of Happy during the quarter as well as the rising rate environment. The decrease in interest expense on subordinated debentures is primarily the result of the Company paying off $300.0 million of subordinated debentures with a 5.265% rate on April 15, 2022 and issuing $300.0 million of new subordinated debt with a rate of 3.125% on January 18, 2022. In addition, the Company redeemed $78.9 million of trust preferred securities ("TRUPS") during the quarter. The reduction in subordinated debt and the related interest expense was accretive to the net interest margin by 3 basis points.
The Company reported $44.6 million of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022. The most important components of the second quarter non-interest income were $12.5 million from other service charges and fees, $10.1 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $6.0 million in mortgage lending income, $7.7 million from other income, $3.9 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $4.3 million from trust fees, $1.1 million increase in cash value of life insurance, and $658,000 from insurance commissions. These amounts were partially offset by a $1.8 million loss from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. The $3.9 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other includes $1.4 million in special dividends. The $7.7 million in other income includes $2.4 million in recoveries on historic losses of loans acquired that were written off prior to acquisition.
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $165.5 million. The most important components of the second quarter non-interest expense were $65.8 million from salaries and employee benefits, $48.7 million in merger and acquisition expenses, $26.6 million in other expense, $14.3 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $10.1 million in data processing expenses. Included within non-interest expense was $2.1 million in TRUPS redemption fees. For the second quarter of 2022, our efficiency ratio was 66.31%; however, our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) was 46.02%(1).
Financial Condition
Total loans receivable were $13.92 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $10.05 billion at March 31, 2022. Total deposits were $19.58 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $14.58 billion at March 31, 2022. Total assets were $24.25 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $18.62 billion at March 31, 2022.
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company experienced approximately $3.87 billion in loan growth. During the quarter we acquired $3.65 billion of loans, net of purchase accounting discounts, from Happy. Centennial CFG experienced $273.0 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $2.42 billion at June 30, 2022. Our legacy footprint experienced $20.1 million in organic loan growth and $74.6 million in PPP loan decline during the quarter.
Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.44% at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.25% at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs were $2.5 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Non-performing loans at June 30, 2022 were $15.0 million, $33.3 million, $5.5 million, $813,000, $1.3 million and $4.7 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $60.6 million. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 were $15.0 million, $33.6 million, $5.7 million, $813,000, $1.3 million and $4.7 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $61.1 million.
The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $294.3 million at June 30, 2022, or 2.11% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses of $234.8 million, or 2.34% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. The increase in the allowance was primarily due to the Company recording a $16.8 million allowance on purchase credit deteriorated loans and a $45.2 million provision for credit losses on acquired loans as part of the Happy acquisition which was partially offset by $2.5 million in net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), was 2.12%(1) and 2.35%(1) at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. As of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was 485.57% and 525.50% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.
Stockholders' equity was $3.50 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $2.69 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of approximately $811.9 million. The increase in stockholders' equity is primarily associated with the $961.3 million of common stock, net of issuance costs, issued to the Happy shareholders which was partially offset by a $111.3 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net stock repurchases and share-based compensation activity of $20.1 million and an $18.0 million decrease in retained earnings. Book value per common share was $17.04 at June 30, 2022 compared to $16.41 at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.92(1) at June 30, 2022 compared to $10.32(1) at March 31, 2022.
Branches
The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 62 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.
Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 ET) on Thursday, July 21, 2022. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/373803075. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11147/home-bancshares-inc-2nd-quarter-earnings-call/. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.
Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-844-200-6205, Passcode: 478807. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 165968, which will be available until July 28, 2022, at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.
About Home BancShares
Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HOMB." The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets excluding excess liquidity; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding excess liquidity; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions (including the effect of the PPP loans) that management believes are not indicative of the Company's primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
General
This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words like "may," "plan," "propose," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response to the pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the risk that the benefits from the acquisition of Happy may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, ongoing or future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Home and Happy operate; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Home and Happy; the reaction to the transaction of the companies' customers, employees and counterparties; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the effect of any future mergers, acquisitions or other transactions to which we or our bank subsidiary may from time to time be a party, including as a result of one or more of the factors described above as they would relate to such transaction; the ability to identify, enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations, including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; technological changes and cybersecurity risks; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
287,451
$
173,134
$
119,908
$
146,378
$
182,226
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
2,528,925
3,446,324
3,530,407
3,133,878
2,759,027
Cash and cash equivalents
2,816,376
3,619,458
3,650,315
3,280,256
2,941,253
Investment securities - available-for sale,
net of allowance for credit losses
3,791,509
2,957,322
3,119,807
3,150,608
3,053,712
Investment securities - held-to-maturity,
net of allowance for credit losses
1,366,781
499,265
-
-
-
Total investment securities
5,158,290
3,456,587
3,119,807
3,150,608
3,053,712
Loans receivable
13,923,873
10,052,714
9,836,089
9,901,100
10,199,175
Allowance for credit losses
(294,267)
(234,768)
(236,714)
(238,673)
(240,451)
Loans receivable, net
13,629,606
9,817,946
9,599,375
9,662,427
9,958,724
Bank premises and equipment, net
415,056
274,503
275,760
276,972
278,502
Foreclosed assets held for sale
373
1,144
1,630
1,171
1,969
Cash value of life insurance
211,811
105,623
105,135
104,638
104,132
Accrued interest receivable
80,274
46,934
46,736
48,577
48,725
Deferred tax asset, net
208,585
116,605
78,290
69,724
72,273
Goodwill
1,398,400
973,025
973,025
973,025
973,025
Core deposit and other intangibles
63,410
23,624
25,045
26,466
27,886
Other assets
270,987
182,546
177,020
171,192
166,991
Total assets
$
24,253,168
$
18,617,995
$
18,052,138
$
17,765,056
$
17,627,192
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand and non-interest-bearing
$
6,036,583
$
4,311,400
$
4,127,878
$
4,139,149
$
4,076,570
Savings and interest-bearing
transaction accounts
12,424,192
9,461,393
9,251,805
8,813,326
8,744,900
Time deposits
1,119,297
808,141
880,887
1,050,896
1,069,871
Total deposits
19,580,072
14,580,934
14,260,570
14,003,371
13,891,341
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
118,573
151,151
140,886
141,002
150,540
FHLB and other borrowed funds
400,000
400,000
400,000
400,000
400,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
197,503
131,339
113,868
113,721
118,415
Subordinated debentures
458,455
667,868
371,093
370,900
370,707
Total liabilities
20,754,603
15,931,292
15,286,417
15,028,994
14,931,003
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
2,053
1,638
1,637
1,640
1,645
Capital surplus
2,426,271
1,485,524
1,487,373
1,492,588
1,501,615
Retained earnings
1,286,146
1,304,098
1,266,249
1,215,831
1,163,810
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(215,905)
(104,557)
10,462
26,003
29,119
Total stockholders' equity
3,498,565
2,686,703
2,765,721
2,736,062
2,696,189
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
24,253,168
$
18,617,995
$
18,052,138
$
17,765,056
$
17,627,192
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands)
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2021
Interest income:
Loans
$
181,779
$
129,442
$
136,750
$
142,609
$
141,684
$
311,221
$
292,601
Investment securities
Taxable
20,941
9,080
8,121
8,495
7,185
30,021
13,438
Tax-exempt
7,725
4,707
4,827
4,839
4,905
12,432
9,976
Deposits - other banks
6,565
1,673
1,281
1,117
707
8,238
1,117
Federal funds sold
3
1
-
-
-
4
-
Total interest income
217,013
144,903
150,979
157,060
154,481
361,916
317,132
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
10,729
4,894
5,155
5,642
6,434
15,623
14,139
Federal funds purchased
2
-
-
-
-
2
-
FHLB borrowed funds
1,896
1,875
1,916
1,917
1,896
3,771
3,771
Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
187
108
98
102
107
295
297
Subordinated debentures
5,441
6,878
4,790
4,788
4,792
12,319
9,585
Total interest expense
18,255
13,755
11,959
12,449
13,229
32,010
27,792
Net interest income
198,758
131,148
139,020
144,611
141,252
329,906
289,340
Provision for credit losses on acquired loans
45,170
-
-
-
-
45,170
-
Provision for credit losses on acquired
unfunded commitments
11,410
-
-
-
-
11,410
-
Provision for credit losses on unfunded
commitments
-
-
-
-
(4,752)
-
(4,752)
Provision for credit losses on acquired
investment securities
2,005
-
-
-
-
2,005
-
Total credit loss expense (benefit)
58,585
-
-
-
(4,752)
58,585
(4,752)
Net interest income after credit loss expense
(benefit)
140,173
131,148
139,020
144,611
146,004
271,321
294,092
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
10,084
6,140
6,217
5,941
5,116
16,224
10,118
Other service charges and fees
12,541
7,733
11,133
8,051
9,659
20,274
17,267
Trust fees
4,320
574
515
479
444
4,894
966
Mortgage lending income
5,996
3,916
5,359
5,948
6,202
9,912
14,369
Insurance commissions
658
480
387
586
478
1,138
970
Increase in cash value of life insurance
1,140
492
501
509
537
1,632
1,039
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other
3,945
698
919
2,661
2,646
4,643
11,255
Gain on SBA loans
-
95
792
439
1,149
95
1,149
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other
assets, net
2
16
(19)
(34)
(23)
18
(52)
Gain on OREO, net
9
478
737
246
619
487
1,020
Gain on securities, net
-
-
-
-
-
-
219
Fair value adjustment for marketable
securities
(1,801)
2,125
85
61
1,250
324
7,032
Other income
7,687
7,922
5,338
4,322
3,043
15,609
11,044
Total non-interest income
44,581
30,669
31,964
29,209
31,120
75,250
76,396
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
65,795
43,551
43,765
42,469
42,462
109,346
84,521
Occupancy and equipment
14,256
9,144
9,047
9,305
9,042
23,400
18,279
Data processing expense
10,094
7,039
6,493
6,024
5,893
17,133
11,763
Merger and acquisition expenses
48,731
863
880
1,006
-
49,594
-
Other operating expenses
26,606
16,299
16,865
16,815
15,585
42,905
31,285
Total non-interest expense
165,482
76,896
77,050
75,619
72,982
242,378
145,848
Income before income taxes
19,272
84,921
93,934
98,201
104,142
104,193
224,640
Income tax expense
3,294
20,029
20,577
23,209
25,072
23,323
53,968
Net income
$
15,978
$
64,892
$
73,357
$
74,992
$
79,070
$
80,870
$
170,672
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
PER SHARE DATA
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.08
$
0.40
$
0.45
$
0.46
$
0.48
$
0.44
$
1.03
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
0.47
0.37
0.45
0.45
0.46
0.86
0.93
Basic earnings per common share
0.08
0.40
0.45
0.46
0.48
0.44
1.03
Dividends per share - common
0.165
0.165
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.33
0.28
Book value per common share
17.04
16.41
16.90
16.68
16.39
17.04
16.39
Tangible book value per common share
(non-GAAP)(1)
9.92
10.32
10.80
10.59
10.31
9.92
10.31
STOCK INFORMATION
Average common shares outstanding
205,683
163,787
163,859
164,126
164,781
184,851
165,018
Average diluted shares outstanding
206,015
164,196
164,306
164,603
165,226
185,223
165,314
End of period common shares outstanding
205,291
163,758
163,699
164,008
164,488
205,291
164,488
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS
Return on average assets (ROA)
0.26
%
1.43
%
1.62
%
1.68
%
1.81
%
0.75
%
2.01
%
Return on average assets, as adjusted:
(ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
1.57
1.36
1.64
1.67
1.75
1.48
1.81
Return on average assets excluding intangible
amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
0.31
1.54
1.75
1.81
1.95
0.83
2.16
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding
intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
1.70
1.46
1.76
1.79
1.89
1.60
1.95
Return on average assets excluding excess liquidity (non-GAAP)(1)
0.29
1.74
1.96
1.98
2.09
0.88
2.26
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding excess
liquidity (non-GAAP)(1)
1.79
1.65
1.97
1.96
2.03
1.73
2.04
Return on average common equity (ROE)
1.78
9.58
10.63
10.97
11.92
5.14
13.02
Return on average common equity, as adjusted:
(ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
10.83
9.09
10.72
10.87
11.54
10.08
11.75
Return on average tangible common equity
(ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)
2.96
15.03
16.73
17.39
19.12
8.32
20.98
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted:
(ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
17.94
14.26
16.87
17.23
18.50
16.31
18.92
Return on average tangible common equity excluding
intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
3.30
15.28
16.97
17.64
19.38
8.62
21.24
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted,
excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
18.29
14.50
17.11
17.47
18.76
16.61
19.18
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Efficiency ratio
66.31
%
46.15
%
43.79
%
42.26
%
41.09
%
58.26
%
38.71
%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
46.02
47.33
43.48
42.29
42.07
46.53
41.35
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)
3.64
3.21
3.42
3.60
3.61
3.46
3.81
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
$
2,471
$
1,738
$
1,736
$
1,748
$
1,774
$
4,209
$
3,667
Total revenue (net)
243,339
161,817
170,984
173,820
172,372
405,156
365,736
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)
77,857
84,921
93,934
98,201
99,390
162,778
219,888
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
126,683
80,371
94,729
96,919
95,940
207,054
197,257
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)
7.92
%
52.48
%
54.94
%
56.50
%
60.42
%
25.72
%
61.42
%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)
52.06
49.67
55.40
55.76
58.42
51.10
55.23
P5NR ((Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)
32.00
52.48
54.94
56.50
57.66
40.18
60.12
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
52.06
49.67
55.40
55.76
55.66
51.10
53.93
Total purchase accounting accretion
$
5,177
$
3,089
$
4,001
$
4,868
$
5,797
$
8,266
$
11,282
Average purchase accounting loan discounts
48,432
25,359
28,882
33,320
38,568
35,814
41,218
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Advertising
$
2,117
$
1,266
$
1,411
$
1,204
$
1,194
$
3,383
$
2,240
Amortization of intangibles
2,477
1,421
1,420
1,421
1,421
3,898
2,842
Electronic banking expense
3,352
2,538
2,442
2,521
2,616
5,890
4,854
Directors' fees
375
404
422
395
414
779
797
Due from bank service charges
396
270
257
265
273
666
522
FDIC and state assessment
2,390
1,668
1,353
1,648
1,108
4,058
2,471
Insurance
973
770
801
749
787
1,743
1,568
Legal and accounting
1,061
797
749
1,050
1,058
1,858
1,904
Other professional fees
2,254
1,609
1,754
1,787
1,796
3,863
3,409
Operating supplies
995
754
489
474
465
1,749
952
Postage
556
306
352
301
292
862
630
Telephone
384
337
343
371
365
721
711
Other expense
9,276
4,159
5,072
4,629
3,796
13,435
8,385
Total other operating expenses
$
26,606
$
16,299
$
16,865
$
16,815
$
15,585
$
42,905
$
31,285
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS
Total loans to total deposits
71.11
%
68.94
%
68.97
%
70.71
%
73.42
%
Common equity to assets
14.43
14.43
15.32
15.40
15.30
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(non-GAAP)(1)
8.94
9.59
10.36
10.36
10.20
LOANS RECEIVABLE
Real estate
Commercial real estate loans
Non-farm/non-residential
$
5,092,539
$
3,810,383
$
3,889,284
$
4,005,841
$
4,144,375
Construction/land development
2,595,384
1,856,096
1,850,050
1,742,687
1,541,482
Agricultural
329,106
142,920
130,674
138,881
126,293
Residential real estate loans
Residential 1-4 family
1,708,221
1,223,890
1,274,953
1,273,988
1,316,485
Multifamily residential
389,633
248,650
280,837
274,131
332,256
Total real estate
10,114,883
7,281,939
7,425,798
7,435,528
7,460,891
Consumer
1,106,343
1,059,342
825,519
814,732
824,938
Commercial and industrial
2,187,771
1,510,205
1,386,747
1,414,079
1,612,826
Agricultural
324,630
48,095
43,920
68,272
69,152
Other
190,246
153,133
154,105
168,489
231,368
Loans receivable
$
13,923,873
$
10,052,714
$
9,836,089
$
9,901,100
$
10,199,175
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (net of discounts) (included in total loans receivable)
37,204
59,609
112,814
241,476
473,894
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Balance, beginning of period
$
234,768
$
236,714
$
238,673
$
240,451
$
242,932
Allowance for credit losses on PCD loans -
Happy acquisition
16,816
-
-
-
-
Loans charged off
3,265
2,310
3,125
2,469
3,023
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
778
364
1,166
691
542
Net loans charged off
2,487
1,946
1,959
1,778
2,481
Provision for credit losses - Happy acquisition
45,170
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
$
294,267
$
234,768
$
236,714
$
238,673
$
240,451
Net charge-offs to average total loans
0.07
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.07
%
0.09
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
2.11
2.34
2.41
2.41
2.36
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans
2.12
2.35
2.43
2.47
2.47
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-performing loans
Non-accrual loans
$
44,170
$
44,629
$
47,158
$
47,604
$
55,269
Loans past due 90 days or more
16,432
46
3,035
3,311
3,667
Total non-performing loans
60,602
44,675
50,193
50,915
58,936
Other non-performing assets
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
373
1,144
1,630
1,171
1,969
Other non-performing assets
104
-
-
-
-
Total other non-performing assets
477
1,144
1,630
1,171
1,969
Total non-performing assets
$
61,079
$
45,819
$
51,823
$
52,086
$
60,905
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans
485.57
%
525.50
%
471.61
%
468.77
%
407.99
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.44
0.44
0.51
0.51
0.58
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.25
0.25
0.29
0.29
0.35
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP is included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets
Interest-bearing balances due from banks
$
3,252,674
$
6,565
0.81
%
$
3,497,894
$
1,673
0.19
%
Federal funds sold
1,857
3
0.65
1,751
1
0.23
Investment securities - taxable
3,817,209
20,941
2.20
2,486,401
9,080
1.48
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE
1,270,602
10,055
3.17
850,722
6,284
3.00
Loans receivable - FTE
13,838,687
181,920
5.27
9,937,993
129,603
5.29
Total interest-earning assets
22,181,029
219,484
3.97
16,774,761
146,641
3.55
Non-earning assets
2,607,336
1,618,314
Total assets
$
24,788,365
$
18,393,075
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
12,632,612
$
9,770
0.31
%
$
9,363,793
$
3,873
0.17
%
Time deposits
1,170,860
959
0.33
854,593
1,021
0.48
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,803,472
10,729
0.31
10,218,386
4,894
0.19
Federal funds purchased
869
2
0.92
-
-
-
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
123,011
187
0.61
137,565
108
0.32
FHLB borrowed funds
400,000
1,896
1.90
400,000
1,875
1.90
Subordinated debentures
568,187
5,441
3.84
611,888
6,878
4.56
Total interest-bearing liabilities
14,895,539
18,255
0.49
11,367,839
13,755
0.49
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
6,138,497
4,155,894
Other liabilities
162,571
121,362
Total liabilities
21,196,607
15,645,095
Shareholders' equity
3,591,758
2,747,980
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
24,788,365
$
18,393,075
Net interest spread
3.48
%
3.06
%
Net interest income and margin - FTE
$
201,229
3.64
$
132,886
3.21
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets
Interest-bearing balances due from banks
$
3,374,606
$
8,238
0.49
%
$
2,096,452
$
1,117
0.11
%
Federal funds sold
1,805
4
0.45
84
-
-
Investment securities - taxable
3,155,481
30,021
1.92
1,774,026
13,438
1.53
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE
1,061,822
16,339
3.10
856,332
13,259
3.12
Loans receivable - FTE
11,899,115
311,523
5.28
10,780,972
292,985
5.48
Total interest-earning assets
19,492,829
366,125
3.79
15,507,866
320,799
4.17
Non-earning assets
2,115,558
1,599,393
Total assets
$
21,608,387
$
17,107,259
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
11,007,232
$
13,643
0.25
%
$
8,512,714
$
8,677
0.21
%
Time deposits
1,013,600
1,980
0.39
1,166,121
5,462
0.94
Total interest-bearing deposits
12,020,832
15,623
0.26
9,678,835
14,139
0.29
Federal funds purchased
437
2
0.92
-
-
-
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
130,248
295
0.46
158,628
297
0.38
FHLB borrowed funds
400,000
3,771
1.90
400,000
3,771
1.90
Subordinated debentures
589,917
12,319
4.21
370,518
9,585
5.22
Total interest-bearing liabilities
13,141,434
32,010
0.49
10,607,981
27,792
0.53
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
5,152,673
3,724,854
Other liabilities
142,080
131,446
Total liabilities
18,436,187
14,464,281
Shareholders' equity
3,172,200
2,642,978
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
21,608,387
$
17,107,259
Net interest spread
3.30
%
3.64
%
Net interest income and margin - FTE
$
334,115
3.46
$
293,007
3.81
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands,
except per share data)
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2021
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
$
15,978
$
64,892
$
73,357
$
74,992
$
79,070
$
80,870
$
170,672
Pre-tax adjustments
Merger and acquisition expenses
48,731
863
880
1,006
-
49,594
-
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition
58,585
-
-
-
-
58,585
-
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities
1,801
(2,125)
(85)
(61)
(1,250)
(324)
(7,032)
Special dividend from equity investment
(1,434)
-
-
(2,227)
(2,200)
(1,434)
(10,273)
TRUPS redemption fees
2,081
-
-
-
-
2,081
-
Recoveries on historic losses
(2,353)
(3,288)
-
-
-
(5,641)
(5,107)
Gain on securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
(219)
Total pre-tax adjustments
107,411
(4,550)
795
(1,282)
(3,450)
102,861
(22,631)
Tax-effect of adjustments
26,396
(1,220)
188
(587)
(888)
25,176
(5,915)
Total adjustments after-tax (B)
81,015
(3,330)
607
(695)
(2,562)
77,685
(16,716)
Earnings, as adjusted (C)
$
96,993
$
61,562
$
73,964
$
74,297
$
76,508
$
158,555
$
153,956
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)
206,015
164,196
164,306
164,603
165,226
185,223
165,314
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D)
$
0.08
$
0.40
$
0.45
$
0.46
$
0.48
$
0.44
$
1.03
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)
0.39
(0.03)
-
(0.01)
(0.02)
0.42
(0.10)
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D)
$
0.47
$
0.37
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.46
$
0.86
$
0.93
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS
Return on average assets: (A/E)
0.26
%
1.43
%
1.62
%
1.68
%
1.81
%
0.75
%
2.01
%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)
1.57
1.36
1.64
1.67
1.75
1.48
1.81
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))
0.31
1.54
1.75
1.81
1.95
0.83
2.16
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))
1.70
1.46
1.76
1.79
1.89
1.60
1.95
Return on average assets excluding excess liquidity:
(A/(E-G))
0.29
1.74
1.96
1.98
2.09
0.88
2.26
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding excess
liquidity: ((A+D)/(E-G))
1.79
1.65
1.97
1.96
2.03
1.73
2.04
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
$
15,978
$
64,892
$
73,357
$
74,992
$
79,070
$
80,870
$
170,672
Amortization of intangibles (B)
2,477
1,421
1,420
1,421
1,421
3,898
2,842
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)
1,854
1,049
1,054
1,055
1,055
2,903
2,098
Adjustments after-tax (D)
81,015
(3,330)
607
(695)
(2,562)
77,685
(16,716)
Average assets (E)
24,788,365
18,393,075
17,914,727
17,695,226
17,491,359
21,608,387
17,107,259
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (F)
1,423,466
997,338
998,760
1,000,175
1,001,598
1,211,580
1,002,301
Average interest bearing cash balance
3,252,674
3,497,894
3,261,846
2,914,785
2,577,101
3,374,606
2,096,452
Average historical interest bearing cash balance
225,000
225,000
225,000
225,000
225,000
225,000
225,000
Average excess cash balance (G)
3,027,674
3,272,894
3,036,846
2,689,785
2,352,101
3,149,606
1,871,452
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2021
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY
Return on average common equity: (A/D)
1.78
%
9.58
%
10.63
%
10.97
%
11.92
%
5.14
%
13.02
%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)
10.83
9.09
10.72
10.87
11.54
10.08
11.75
Return on average tangible common equity:
(A/(D-E))
2.96
15.03
16.73
17.39
19.12
8.32
20.98
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))
17.94
14.26
16.87
17.23
18.50
16.31
18.92
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))
3.30
15.28
16.97
17.64
19.38
8.62
21.24
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))
18.29
14.50
17.11
17.47
18.76
16.61
19.18
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
$
15,978
$
64,892
$
73,357
$
74,992
$
79,070
$
80,870
$
170,672
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)
17,832
65,941
74,411
76,047
80,125
83,773
172,770
Adjustments after-tax (C)
81,015
(3,330)
607
(695)
(2,562)
77,685
(16,716)
Average common equity (D)
3,591,758
2,747,980
2,738,305
2,710,953
2,660,147
3,172,200
2,642,978
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E)
1,423,466
997,338
998,760
1,000,175
1,001,598
1,211,580
1,002,301
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR
Efficiency ratio: ((D-H)/(B+C+E))
66.31
%
46.15
%
43.79
%
42.26
%
41.09
%
58.26
%
38.71
%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-H-J)/(B+C+E-I))
46.02
47.33
43.48
42.29
42.07
46.53
41.35
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))
7.92
52.48
54.94
56.50
60.42
25.72
61.42
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))
52.06
49.67
55.40
55.76
58.42
51.10
55.23
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D)
$
77,857
$
84,921
$
93,934
$
98,201
$
99,390
$
162,778
$
219,888
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)
126,683
80,371
94,729
96,919
95,940
207,054
197,257
P5NR ((Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)
32.00
%
52.48
%
54.94
%
56.50
%
57.66
%
40.18
%
60.12
%
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)/(B+C)
52.06
49.67
55.40
55.76
55.66
51.10
53.93
Pre-tax net income (A)
$
19,272
$
84,921
$
93,934
$
98,201
$
104,142
$
104,193
$
224,640
Net interest income (B)
198,758
131,148
139,020
144,611
141,252
329,906
289,340
Non-interest income (C)
44,581
30,669
31,964
29,209
31,120
75,250
76,396
Non-interest expense (D)
165,482
76,896
77,050
75,619
72,982
242,378
145,848
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)
2,471
1,738
1,736
1,748
1,774
4,209
3,667
Total pre-tax adjustments (F)
107,411
(4,550)
795
(1,282)
(3,450)
102,861
(22,631)
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition (G)
58,585
-
-
-
-
58,585
-
Amortization of intangibles (H)
2,477
1,421
1,420
1,421
1,421
3,898
2,842
Adjustments:
Non-interest income:
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities
$
(1,801)
$
2,125
$
85
$
61
$
1,250
$
324
$
7,032
Gain on OREO
9
478
737
246
619
487
1,020
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net
2
16
(19)
(34)
(23)
18
(52)
Special dividend from equity investment
1,434
-
-
2,227
2,200
1,434
10,273
Gain on securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
219
Recoveries on historic losses
2,353
3,288
-
-
-
5,641
5,107
Total non-interest income adjustments (I)
$
1,997
$
5,907
$
803
$
2,500
$
4,046
$
7,904
$
23,599
Non-interest expense:
Merger and acquisition expenses
48,731
863
880
1,006
-
49,594
-
TRUPS redemption fees
2,081
-
-
-
-
2,081
-
Total non-interest expense adjustments (J)
$
50,812
$
863
$
880
$
1,006
$
-
$
51,675
$
-
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
Book value per common share: (A/B)
$
17.04
$
16.41
$
16.90
$
16.68
$
16.39
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)
9.92
10.32
10.80
10.59
10.31
Total stockholders' equity (A)
$
3,498,565
$
2,686,703
$
2,765,721
$
2,736,062
$
2,696,189
End of period common shares outstanding (B)
205,291
163,758
163,699
164,008
164,488
Goodwill (C)
1,398,400
973,025
973,025
973,025
973,025
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)
63,410
23,624
25,045
26,466
27,886
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
Equity to assets: (B/A)
14.43
%
14.43
%
15.32
%
15.40
%
15.30
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))
