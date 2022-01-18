Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOMB   US4368932004

HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR)

(HOMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Completion of Subordinated Notes Offering

01/18/2022 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, (“Centennial”), announced today the completion of its underwritten public offering of $300 million of its 3.125% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes were issued at a public offering price of 100% of par, resulting in net proceeds, after underwriting discounts, of approximately $297.2 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, but are not limited to the repayment of the Company’s outstanding subordinated notes and subordinated debentures, the repayment of outstanding subordinated debentures that the Company would assume following the completion of its acquisition of Happy Bancshares, Inc. (“Happy”), investments at the holding company level, providing capital to support the growth of Centennial Bank and the Company’s business, repurchases of the Company’s common shares and the payment of the cash consideration components of future acquisitions.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, as well as statements about the proposed business combination transaction involving Home and Happy and statements regarding the notes offering and use of proceeds therefrom. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When the Company uses words like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although the Company may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:  economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on its business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response to the pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the possibility that the proposed acquisition of Happy does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that such transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the risk that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, ongoing or future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Home and Happy operate; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Home and Happy; the reaction to the transaction of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the effect of any future mergers, acquisitions or other transactions to which the Company or its bank subsidiary may from time to time be a party, including as a result of one or more of the factors described above as they would relate to such transaction; the ability to identify, enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations, including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; technological changes and cybersecurity risks; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625


All news about HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR)
12:01pHome BancShares, Inc. Announces Completion of Subordinated Notes Offering
GL
12:01pHome BancShares, Inc. Announces Completion of Subordinated Notes Offering
GL
01/14Home BancShares Prices Offering of $300 Million Subordinated Notes
MT
01/13Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering
GL
01/13Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering
CI
01/13Home BancShares Plans $300 Million Subordinated Notes Offering
MT
01/13Home Bancshares to Seek Acquisitions
CI
01/13HOME BANCSHARES CONWAY AR : Inc. Announces Proposed $300 Million Subordinated Notes Offeri..
PU
01/13HOME BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
01/13Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Proposed $300 Million Subordinated Notes Offering
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 702 M - -
Net income 2021 315 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 4 212 M 4 212 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 018
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR)
Duration : Period :
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 25,74 $
Average target price 28,50 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Allison Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Brian S. Davis Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
John Stephen Tipton Chief Operating Officer
Richard H. Ashley Vice Chairman
Jack E. Engelkes Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR)5.71%4 212
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.29%464 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.69%392 099
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%249 834
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.01%225 610
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-0.27%194 858