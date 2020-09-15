Home Bancshares Conway AR : Fireside Chat Office Sept. 2020
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this presentation. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, disruptions and uncertainties in our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, legislative and regulatory changes and risks associated with current and future regulations, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward- looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 5, 2020.
2
Centennial Bank Office Portfolio Geography
Largely located in community bank footprint
$ Outstanding as of 7/31/20
12 states
$67MM (11%)
Missouri
$30MM (5%)
Texas
$31MM (5%)
Georgia
$32MM (5%)
Alabama
$36MM (6%)
California
$44MM (7%)
Arkansas
$131MM (20%)
Florida
$263MM (41%)
363 Loans with the Largest Loan at $66MM, and Only 12 Loans Over $10MM
Overall balance of $635MM over 9.0MM SF, averaging $70/SF. One outlier CCFG loan in CA for $44MM, which is 59% LTV, but high $/SF. Without this loan, average drops to $66/SF.
Low Leverage with Significant Equity
Weighted Average Loan to Value - 56%
Weighted Average Occupancy - 84%
Florida Geographic Disbursement:
43% Broward County (Fort Lauderdale) - 55 loans
8% Palm Beach County
6% Pinellas County (St. Pete)
6% Hillsborough County (Tampa)
6% Miami‐Dade County
3
Centennial Bank Office Portfolio Stratifications
$ Outstanding as of 7/31/20
Class B
$290MM (46%)
5.0MM SF
$57/SF
Class C
$39MM (6%) 739M SF $53/SF
Class A
$306MM (48%)
3.2MM SF
$95/SF
Suburban
$295MM (46%)
4.6MM SF
$64/SF
Rural
$31MM (5%)
307M SF $100/SF
CBD
$309MM (49%)
4.1MM SF
$75/SF
Mid (4‐10 floors)
$120MM (19%)
1.5MM SF
$79/SF
High (10 floors+)
$21MM (3%)
780M SF
$27/SF
Low (1‐3 floors)
$494MM (78%)
6.7MM SF
$73/SF
Class
Location
Rise
4
