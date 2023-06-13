Advanced search
    HBIS   US43706U2096

HOME BISTRO INC.

(HBIS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:29:03 2023-06-07 am EDT
0.0501 USD   +4075.00%
10:38aHome Bistro : Current Report - Form 8-K
PU
2022Home Bistro Inc. has withdrawn its IPO in the amount of $13.5 million.
CI
2022Home Bistro, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Home Bistro : Current Report - Form 8-K

06/13/2023 | 10:38am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 28, 2022

Home Bistro, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 000-56222 27-1517938
(State or other jurisdiction of (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
incorporation or organization)

4014 Chase Avenue, #212, Miami Beach, FL33140

Phone: (631) 964-1111

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of

registrant's principal executive offices)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of exchange on which registered
N/A N/A N/A

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01 Other Events.

The Company has experienced unforeseen and undue delay in the preparation of its audited and reviewed financial statements. At this time, it is not known when or if it will be amending its recently-filed Form 10-K and 10Q. The filings are incomplete and therefore should not be relied upon. The Company invites any inquiries to be directed to Company management.

1

SIGNATURE PAGE

Pursuant to the requirement of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Home Bistro, Inc.
Dated: June 12, 2023 By: /s/ Zalmi Duchman
Zalmi Duchman
Chief Executive Officer and Interim
Chief Financial Officer

2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Home Bistro Inc. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 14:36:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
