Home Bistro : Current Report - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 28, 2022

Home Bistro, Inc.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

The Company has experienced unforeseen and undue delay in the preparation of its audited and reviewed financial statements. At this time, it is not known when or if it will be amending its recently-filed Form 10-K and 10Q. The filings are incomplete and therefore should not be relied upon. The Company invites any inquiries to be directed to Company management.

Home Bistro, Inc. Dated: June 12, 2023 By: /s/ Zalmi Duchman Zalmi Duchman Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

2