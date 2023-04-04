Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Home Capital Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCG   CA4369131079

HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC.

(HCG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:23:36 2023-04-04 pm EDT
40.94 CAD   -0.99%
Canada antitrust regulator says reviewing Smith bid for Home Capital

04/04/2023 | 02:06pm EDT
TORONTO, April 4 (Reuters) - Canada's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it is reviewing the potential acquisition of Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc by privately held peer Smith Financial Corp.

"I can confirm that the Competition Bureau is reviewing the potential acquisition of Home Capital Group by Smith Financial Corporation," a spokesperson for the regulator said in an email to Reuters.

The regulator declined to provide further details. Home Capital and Smith Financial were unavailable to immediately provide comment.

Home Capital, rescued by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc five years ago, announced in November it would be taken private by Smith Financial in a C$1.7 billion ($1.27 billion) deal. Canada's housing market was slowing due to a sharp rise in interest rates after exponential price growth during the pandemic.

Smith Financial is controlled by Stephen Smith, the co-founder of Home Capital's larger rival First National Financial Corp and a top shareholder of lender EQB Inc .

Shareholders voted 99.8% in favor of approving the deal at a special meeting on Feb. 8.

If Smith Financial does not close the deal before the May 20 deadline, it has to pay shareholders an extra 25 Canadian cents per share for every three months of delay. (Reporting by Divya Rajagopal and Maiya Keidan in Toronto; Writing by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Denny Thomas, Franklin Paul and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 590 M 438 M 438 M
Net income 2023 214 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,65x
Yield 2023 1,55%
Capitalization 1 596 M 1 186 M 1 186 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 826
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Home Capital Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 41,35 CAD
Average target price 43,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousry Bissada President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley Kotush Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan Roy Hibben Chairman
Victor DiRisio Chief Information Officer
John Hong Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC.-2.89%1 187
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.33%79 132
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.36%58 599
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES1.01%25 884
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-1.90%19 179
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.-3.57%15 093
