Home Capital Group Inc.(TSX:HCG) dropped from S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index

Home Capital Group Inc. is a Canada-based holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company (Home Trust). Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust and its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank offer deposits through brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer brand, Oaken Financial. Its mortgage lending includes classic single-family residential lending, insured residential lending, residential commercial lending, and non-residential commercial lending. Its consumer lending loan portfolio comprises credit cards, lines of credit and other consumer retail loans. In addition, the Company manages a treasury portfolio to support liquidity requirements and invest excess capital.

Sector Banks