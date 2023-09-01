Home Capital Group Inc.(TSX:HCG) dropped from S&P/TSX Composite Index
Today at 12:00 am
|44.26 CAD
|-0.05%
|+1.19%
|+3.95%
|Aug. 30
|HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|FA
|Aug. 25
|Home Capital Group Reports Final Regulatory Approvals for Acquisition by Smith Financial; Deal to Close Aug. 31
|MT
|Home Capital Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Home Capital Group's Q2 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Grows; Declares Q3 Dividend
|MT
|Home Capital Brief: Net Income Diluted earnings per share of $1.49 in Q2 2023 compared with $0.97 in Q2 2022
|MT
|Home Capital Group Inc. Declares Dividend, Payable on September 15, 2023
|CI
|Home Capital Group Announces Deferral of Annual General Meeting; Provides Update on Acquisition by Smith Financial Corp
|MT
|HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|FA
|Home Capital Group Reports Q1 2023 Adjusted EPS of $1.37
|MT
|Home Capital Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing: Caution -2-
|DJ
|Home Capital Declares Quarterly Common Share Dividend, Payable on June 15, 2023
|CI
|Home Capital Brief: On Asset Growth, Mortgage originations decreased 47.6% over Q1 2022
|MT
|Home Capital Brief: On Funding, Deposits through Oaken channel of $5.06 billion make up 31.2% of total deposits
|MT
|Home Capital Brief: On Credit Quality, Provisions of $0.7 million compared to a reversal of provision of $0.1 million in Q1 2022
|MT
|Home Capital Brief: Adjusted net income of $53.0 million or $1.37 diluted earnings per share in Q1 2023
|MT
|Tranche Update on Home Capital Group Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 17, 2022.
|CI
|Home Capital Group Obtains No-Action Letter Under Competition Act for Acquisition by Smith Financial; Up 4.6%
|MT
|Home Capital Group Obtains No-Action Letter Under Competition Act for Acquisition by Smith Financial
|MT
|Home Capital Brief: Received No-Action Letter Under Competition Act for Acquisition by Smith Financial Corporation
|MT
|Canada regulator steps up antitrust review of Smith Financial bid for Home Capital
|RE
|Canada antitrust regulator says reviewing Smith bid for Home Capital
|RE
|CANADA'S COMPETITION BUREAU SAYS IT IS REVIEWING POTEN…
|RE
|Exclusive-Canada's antitrust regulator says reviewing Smith Financial' s bid for Home Capital
|RE
|HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|FA
