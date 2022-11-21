Advanced search
    HCG   CA4369131079

HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC.

(HCG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:18 2022-11-21 am EST
42.28 CAD   +56.30%
11:07aNational Bank Raises Home Capital Group Target to $44, Says Smith Financial Deal "Will Likely Close"
MT
09:45aTSX opens lower on weaker commodity prices
RE
09:44aUpdate On Home Capital: Up 55% After Signing Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Smith Financial Corporation
MT
TSX hit by oil slump, Home Capital jumps on buyout deal

11/21/2022 | 11:11am EST
(Adds comments; updates prices, details)

*

Smith Financial Corp to acquire Home Capital

*

Oil slump weighs on energy stocks

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, tracking crude oil prices, while shares of Home Capital Group jumped after the mortgage lender agreed to be taken private in a $1.27 billion deal.

Global markets tumbled after China's capital warned that it was facing its most severe test of the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting businesses and schools in hard-hit districts and tightening rules for entering the city.

At 10:33 a.m. ET (1533 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 147.38 points, or 0.74%, to 19,833.53.

The energy sector fell 4.5% as oil futures took a beating after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase.

"This morning it is all about the downward slide of oil," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

"The natural inclination is that tightening in China will hit flow of goods and result in a deceleration global economy as we enter 2023."

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on demand concerns out of China, while a jump in Disney's shares following Bob Iger's surprise comeback as chief executive supported the Dow.

Canada's Home Capital Group Inc soared 56.9% after the mortgage lender said it would be acquired by Smith Financial Corp.

"Smith sees a long term opportunity since Canada is anticipating over half a million immigrants who may not be qualified for mortgages from banks and will look to alternative lenders like Home Capital," Schwartz added.

This deal is seen as a breakthrough for Home Capital, according to analysts who believe the stock's price has been depressed since a 2015 independent investigation found that certain brokerages that the firm had contracts with had falsified information about borrowers' incomes. ($1= C$1.3) (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 479 M 358 M 358 M
Net income 2022 165 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,15x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 1 024 M 766 M 766 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 824
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Home Capital Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27,05 CAD
Average target price 40,43 CAD
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousry Bissada President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley Kotush Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan Roy Hibben Chairman
Victor DiRisio Chief Information Officer
John Hong Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC.-30.77%766
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-5.78%88 865
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.10%59 468
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-7.18%29 306
FIRSTRAND LIMITED7.45%21 254
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.20.75%14 604