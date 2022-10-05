Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana : Board Diversity Matrix

Board Diversity Matrix (As of September 20, 2022)
|
|
|
|
|
Did Not
|
|
|
|
|
Disclose
|
Total Number of Directors: 6
|
Female
|
Male
|
Non-Binary
|
Gender
|
Part I: Gender Identity
|
|
|
|
|
Directors
|
--
|
6
|
--
|
--
|
Part II: Demographic Background
|
|
|
|
|
African American or Black
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Alaskan Native or Native American
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Asian
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Hispanic or Latinx
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
White
|
--
|
6
|
--
|
--
|
Two or More Races or Ethnicities
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
LGBTQ+
|
|
|
|
--
|
Did Not Disclose Demographic Background
|
|
|
|
--
Disclaimer
Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 20:21:05 UTC.