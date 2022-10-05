Advanced search
    HFBL   US43708L1089

HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA

(HFBL)
2022-10-04
19.90 USD   +6.30%
04:22pHome Federal Bancorp Of Louisiana : Board Diversity Matrix
PU
10/04Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. Of Louisiana : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04Home Federal Bancorp Agrees to Acquire Northwest Bancshares in Louisiana
MT
Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana : Board Diversity Matrix

10/05/2022 | 04:22pm EDT
Board Diversity Matrix (As of September 20, 2022)

Did Not

Disclose

Total Number of Directors: 6

Female

Male

Non-Binary

Gender

Part I: Gender Identity

Directors

--

6

--

--

Part II: Demographic Background

African American or Black

--

--

--

--

Alaskan Native or Native American

--

--

--

--

Asian

--

--

--

--

Hispanic or Latinx

--

--

--

--

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander

--

--

--

--

White

--

6

--

--

Two or More Races or Ethnicities

--

--

--

--

LGBTQ+

--

Did Not Disclose Demographic Background

--

Disclaimer

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 20:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20,5 M - -
Net income 2022 4,87 M - -
Net cash 2022 60,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 59,4 M 59,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James R. Barlow Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glen W. Brown Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Mary L. Jones COO & SVP-Retail & Deposit Operations
Walter T. Colquitt Independent Director
Scott D. Lawrence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA0.00%59
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.97%331 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.12%260 181
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%204 996
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%165 149
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 039