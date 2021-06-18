Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFBL   US43708L1089

HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA

(HFBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Home Federal Bank Announces New Location in West Shreveport

06/18/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHREVEPORT, La., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bank (“HFB”), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ: HFBL), today announced plans to break ground on a new location in West Shreveport. The new Huntington branch will be located at 6903 Pines Road, just south of I-20.

The new Pines Road location is part of Home Federal Bank’s aggressive expansion plan that began in 2009. HFB’s ninth location will provide this community with a local banking option that has been missing for decades. This branch will be HFB’s new concept of a “micro branch” that will deliver full service banking to individuals and businesses but with a smaller footprint. These services include consumer and commercial lending, mortgage loans, and a variety of deposit accounts provided by a specialized team of community bankers. HFB’s Huntington branch will include safe deposit boxes, a 24-hour ATM, drive-through teller windows, onsite parking, and that same friendly customer service and local feel for which Home Federal Bank is known.

“As large national and regional banks decide to leave this community underserved, HFB wants to invest in Huntington and bring local banking to our entire community of Shreveport & Bossier City. This area offers a large population base living within a close proximity to the new branch with thriving homes, businesses, schools, and churches,” said Jim Barlow, Chairman, President and CEO of Home Federal Bank. “We see huge potential for Huntington and are excited to bring HFB products and services to this area because I truly believe that HFB is, A Better Way!”

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its seven full-service banking offices and one commercial lending office in northwest Louisiana. HFB is a full-service community bank committed to providing an unparalleled level of personal service while helping customers meet all their financial needs. Additional information is available at www.hfbla.com.

Released by: Lynzie Smith, Marketing Officer/ Home Federal / 318.841.5394



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA
03:00pHome Federal Bank Announces New Location in West Shreveport
GL
05/14HOME FEDERAL BANCORP OF LOUISIANA  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
AQ
04/27HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISI : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
04/27Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Reports Results of Operations for the..
GL
04/21HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISI : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
04/21Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
03/12HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISI : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
03/11HOME FEDERAL BANCORP OF LOUISIANA  : Bankcorp, INC. of Louisiana Announces Two-F..
PU
03/10HOME FEDERAL BANCORP OF LOUISIANA  : Unveils 2-for-1 Stock Split
MT
03/10Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Two-for-One Stock Split in t..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17,2 M - -
Net income 2020 3,85 M - -
Net cash 2020 50,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 2,58%
Capitalization 53,3 M 53,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA
Duration : Period :
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James R. Barlow Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glen W. Brown CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Walter T. Colquitt Independent Director
Scott D. Lawrence Independent Director
Mark Malloy Harrison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA0.00%53
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.43%459 397
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.31%341 059
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%273 031
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.44%216 452
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%201 964