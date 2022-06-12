Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Home First Finance Company India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543259   INE481N01025

HOME FIRST FINANCE COMPANY INDIA LIMITED

(543259)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
786.35 INR   -0.32%
06/12HOME FIRST FINANCE INDIA : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
06/12HOME FIRST FINANCE INDIA : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
06/10HOME FIRST FINANCE INDIA : Retirement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Home First Finance India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

06/12/2022 | 11:53pm EDT
HFFCIL/BSE/NSE/EQ/40/2022-23

Date: 13-06-2022

To,

To,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Department of Corporate Services,

The Listing Department,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai- 400 051.

Mumbai- 400001.

Scrip Symbol- HOMEFIRST

Scrip Code- 543259

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meeting under the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the officials of our Company, Home First Finance Company India Limited ("Company") has arranged a branch visit for investor/analyst on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Further the officials of the Company will be interacting with investor/analyst on Monday, June 13, 2022

This is to further inform that the copy of the Investor Presentation has been uploaded on the website of the Company www.homefirstindia.comand intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide letter HFFCIL/BSE/NSE/EQ/9/2022-23 dated May 3, 2022 for the information of your members and the public at large.

This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Note: The above date is subject to change. Change may happen due to exigencies on the part of Company or Analyst/Investor/Fund. Request you to kindly take the same on record.

For Home First Finance Company India Limited

Shreyans Bachhawat

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

ACS NO: 26700

Disclaimer

Home First Finance Company India Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 03:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
