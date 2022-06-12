Home First Finance India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

HFFCIL/BSE/NSE/EQ/41/2022-23 Date: 13-06-2022 To, To, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Department of Corporate Services, The Listing Department, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 051. Mumbai- 400001. Scrip Symbol- HOMEFIRST Scrip Code- 543259

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meeting under the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the officials of our Company, Home First Finance Company India Limited ("Company") has arranged a branch visit for investor/analyst on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Further the officials of the Company will be interacting with investor/analyst on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

This is to further inform that the copy of the Investor Presentation has been uploaded on the website of the Company www.homefirstindia.comand intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide letter HFFCIL/BSE/NSE/EQ/9/2022-23 dated May 3, 2022 for the information of your members and the public at large.

This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Note: The above date is subject to change. Change may happen due to exigencies on the part of Company or Analyst/Investor/Fund. Request you to kindly take the same on record.

For Home First Finance Company India Limited

Shreyans Bachhawat

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

ACS NO: 26700