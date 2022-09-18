Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Home First Finance Company India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543259   INE481N01025

HOME FIRST FINANCE COMPANY INDIA LIMITED

(543259)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
870.45 INR   -2.10%
07:40aHOME FIRST FINANCE INDIA : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/07HomeFirst Enters into a Strategic Co-Lending Partnership with Central Bank of India
CI
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Home First Finance Company India Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Home First Finance India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

09/18/2022 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HFFCIL/BSE/NSE/EQ/84/2022-23

Date: 18-09-2022

To,

To,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Department of Corporate Services,

The Listing Department,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai- 400 051.

Mumbai- 400001.

Scrip Symbol- HOMEFIRST

Scrip Code- 543259

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meeting under the SEBI (Listing Obligations

and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the officials of our Company, Home First Finance Company India Limited ("Company") will be interacting with Investor/Analyst(s) on Monday, September 19, 2022.

This is to further inform that the copy of the Investor Presentation has been uploaded on the website of the Company www.homefirstindia.com and intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide letter HFFCIL/BSE/NSE/EQ/62/2022-23 dated July 27, 2022 for the information of your members and the public at large. The Company will be referring to publicly available documents for discussions during interaction in the meet/call.

This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Note: The above date is subject to change. Change may happen due to exigencies on the part of Company or Analyst/Investor/Fund. Request you to kindly take the same on record.

For Home First Finance Company India Limited

Shreyans Bachhawat

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

ACS NO: 26700

Disclaimer

Home First Finance Company India Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2022 11:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOME FIRST FINANCE COMPANY INDIA LIMITED
07:40aHOME FIRST FINANCE INDIA : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/07HomeFirst Enters into a Strategic Co-Lending Partnership with Central Bank of India
CI
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Home First Finance Company India Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28Home First Finance's Net Profit Soars in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/27Home First Finance Company India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
07/19HOME FIRST FINANCE INDIA : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations
PU
06/29ICRA Raises Rating on Home First Finance's Term Loan, Bonds; Outlook Stable
MT
06/29HOME FIRST FINANCE INDIA : Credit Rating
PU
06/12HOME FIRST FINANCE INDIA : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
06/12HOME FIRST FINANCE INDIA : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOME FIRST FINANCE COMPANY INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 794 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
Net income 2023 2 186 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,1x
Yield 2023 0,11%
Capitalization 76 365 M 959 M 959 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 15,9x
Capi. / Sales 2024 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 851
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart HOME FIRST FINANCE COMPANY INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Home First Finance Company India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME FIRST FINANCE COMPANY INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 870,45 INR
Average target price 995,56 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manoj Viswanathan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nutan Gaba Patwari Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Madhav Satwalekar Chairman
Shreyans Bachhawat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Geeta Dutta Goel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME FIRST FINANCE COMPANY INDIA LIMITED11.96%959
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED4.25%55 094
ORIX CORPORATION-3.05%18 869
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-29.92%15 662
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED47.54%7 920
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-61.73%5 580