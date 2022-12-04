Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Home First Finance Company India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543259   INE481N01025

HOME FIRST FINANCE COMPANY INDIA LIMITED

(543259)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
756.75 INR   +0.79%
Home First Finance India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
Transcript : Home First Finance Company India Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
Home First Finance's Net Profit Rises in Fiscal Q2
MT
Home First Finance India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

12/04/2022 | 03:47am EST
HFFCIL/BSE/NSE/EQ/119/2022-23

Date: 04-12-2022

To,

To,

1BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Department of Corporate Services,

The Listing Department,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai- 400 051.

Mumbai- 400001.

Scrip Symbol- HOMEFIRST

Scrip Code- 543259

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meeting under the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the officials of our Company, Home First Finance Company India Limited ("Company") will be interacting with Investor/Analyst(s) on Monday, December 5, 2022.

This is to further inform that the copy of the Investor Presentation has been uploaded on the website of the Company www.homefirstindia.com and intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide letter HFFCIL/BSE/NSE/EQ/98/2022-23 dated October 19, 2022 for the information of your members and the public at large. The Company will be referring to publicly available documents for discussions during interaction in the meet/call.

This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Note: The above date is subject to change. Change may happen due to exigencies on the part of Company or Analyst/Investor/Fund. Request you to kindly take the same on record.

For Home First Finance Company India Limited

Shreyans Bachhawat

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

ACS NO: 26700

Disclaimer

Home First Finance Company India Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 08:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
