Home Invest Belgium NV is a Regulated Real Estate Company that specializes in owning and managing residential real estate properties. At the end of 2022, the real estate portfolio had a total area of 222,640 m2 and a market value of EUR 693.9 million, broken down by type of assets into residential assets (92.3%), stores (5.9%) and offices (1.8%). Portfolio in value breaks down geographically as follows: Brussels (68.3%), Wallonia (11%), Flanders (10.8%) and the Netherlands (9.9%).

Sector Residential REITs