Home Invest Belgium sells two non-strategic properties in Ghent and Liège

Brussels, 29 March 2024 - Home Invest Belgium, Belgium's largest listed lessor of residential real estate, has sold two non-strategic properties for a net sales price of € 6.6 million.
Preben Bruggeman, CEO: "The sale of these non-strategic buildings fits in the company's sustainability policy. More than 50% of the investment properties available for rent are less than 10 years old; more than 80% are less than 20 years old.
Together with the previously announced sale of the City Gardens property in Leuven, Home Invest Belgium has already sold more than € 40 million worth of investment properties in 2024. These are properties that have been part of the portfolio for a very long time. At the same time, Home Invest Belgium is investing strongly in its development pipeline. Home Invest Belgium is looking for new investment opportunities to further expand its property portfolio in a sustainable way."
Woodrow Wilsonplein (Ghent South)
Rue St. Hubert 4 (Liège)
SALE GHENT AND LIÈGE
Home Invest Belgium has sold two buildings located in Ghent and Liège.
The building in Ghent is located at Woodrow Wilsonplein. It concerns 18 units on the 4th and 5th floors that are part of a co-ownership (the complex Gent Zuid). Home Invest Belgium acquired these units back in 2011.
The building in Liège is located at Rue St. Hubert number 4 and comprises 14 units. Home Invest Belgium acquired this building in 2007.
The annual contractual rents amount to € 0.25 million for the two properties together. The net sales price amounts to € 6.6 million. The net sales price is 48% above the fair value as last estimated by the real estate expert (€ 4.5 million) and 48% above the acquisition value (€ 4.5 million).
FINANCIAL IMPACT
These sales have a positive impact on Home Invest Belgium's debt ratio. Together with the sale of the City Gardens property in Leuven1, the debt ratio decreases from 50.0% on 31-12-2023 (pro-forma) to 47.4%.
The transaction also has a positive impact on the company's EPRA result and EPRA NTA.
1 Press Release from 29 Januari 2024 "Home Invest Belgium sells City Gardens in Leuven".
ABOUT HOME INVEST BELGIUM
Home Invest Belgium is the largest Belgian listed lessor of residential real estate. The company builds, rents and maintains most of its buildings under its own management. As constructor and long-term owner, Home Invest Belgium guarantees a qualitative residential experience to its tenants.
With more than 20 years of experience, 48 buildings in its portfolio - half of which are less than 10 years old - and more than 2.500 residential units, Home Invest Belgium has a wide range and in-depth expertise. The company uses them to live up to its declared ambition to become the 'landlord of choice' for all its tenants, regardless of their stage of life or lifestyle. This translates into high-quality and sustainable rental housing, communal areas and services for tenants and rent rates in line with the market prices.
Home Invest Belgium is a Belgian public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR) specialised in the acquisition, sale, development, letting and management of residential real estate. On 31 December 2023 Home Invest Belgium held a real estate portfolio worth € 781 million in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Home Invest Belgium has been listed on Euronext Brussels [HOMI] since 1999. On 31 December 2023 the market capitalisation amounted to € 305 million. The share is part of the BEL Mid Index and the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global Real Estate Index.
