Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 12/31 08:00:06 am
122 EUR   -0.81%
Home Invest Belgium : 31/12 Home Invest Belgium repurchases own shares
PU
12/24HOME INVEST BELGIUM : repurchases own shares
PU
12/09PR : Share buyback program EN
PU
Home Invest Belgium : 31/12 Home Invest Belgium repurchases own shares

12/31/2021 | 12:07pm EST
Under embargo until 31/12/2021- 17.40u

Home Invest Belgium repurchases own shares

Regulated information - buy back own shares

In the context of the share buyback program as announced on 9 December 2021, the board of directors of Home Invest Belgium NV has proceeded to buy back its own shares on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange. The following treasury shares were repurchased on Euronext Brussels (XBRU) during the period from 24 December 2021 to 30 December 2021:

Date

Number of

Lowest price

Total amount

Average price (€)

Highest price (€)

of the

shares

(€)

repurchase (€)

24/12/2021

35

120,0000

122,500

120,000

4.200,00

27/12/2021

280

122,5000

123,000

121,500

34.300,00

28/12/2021

290

122,5000

123,000

121,500

35.525,00

29/12/2021

245

122,5000

123,000

122,500

30.012,50

30/12/2021

126

122,5000

123,000

122,500

15.435,00

TOTAL

976

122,4103

119.472,50

The buy-back of own shares has taken place under the safe harbour regime provided for in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the terms of buy-back programs and stabilization measures.

Under embargo until 31/12/2021- 17.40u

VOOR BIJKOMENDE INFORMATIE

Sven Janssens

Preben Bruggeman

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +32.2.740.14.51

Home Invest Belgium

E-Mail: investors@homeinvest.be

Woluwedal 46, bus 11B-

www.homeinvestbelgium.be

1200 Brussel

About Home Invest Belgium

Home Invest Belgium is a Belgian public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR) specialised in the acquisition, sale, development, letting and management of residential real estate. On 30 September 2021, Home Invest Belgium held a real estate portfolio worth €671 million in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Home Invest Belgium has been listed on Euronext Brussels [HOMI] since 1999. On 30 September 2021, the market capitalisation amounted to € 394 million.

Disclaimer

Home Invest Belgium NV published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 17:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
