Home Invest Belgium : 31/12 Home Invest Belgium repurchases own shares

Under embargo until 31/12/2021- 17.40u

Home Invest Belgium repurchases own shares

Regulated information - buy back own shares

In the context of the share buyback program as announced on 9 December 2021, the board of directors of Home Invest Belgium NV has proceeded to buy back its own shares on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange. The following treasury shares were repurchased on Euronext Brussels (XBRU) during the period from 24 December 2021 to 30 December 2021:

Date Number of Lowest price Total amount Average price (€) Highest price (€) of the shares (€) repurchase (€) 24/12/2021 35 120,0000 122,500 120,000 4.200,00 27/12/2021 280 122,5000 123,000 121,500 34.300,00 28/12/2021 290 122,5000 123,000 121,500 35.525,00 29/12/2021 245 122,5000 123,000 122,500 30.012,50 30/12/2021 126 122,5000 123,000 122,500 15.435,00 TOTAL 976 122,4103 119.472,50

The buy-back of own shares has taken place under the safe harbour regime provided for in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the terms of buy-back programs and stabilization measures.