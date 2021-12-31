Home Invest Belgium : 31/12 Home Invest Belgium repurchases own shares
Home Invest Belgium repurchases own shares
Regulated information - buy back own shares
In the context of the share buyback program as announced on 9 December 2021, the board of directors of Home Invest Belgium NV has proceeded to buy back its own shares on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange. The following treasury shares were repurchased on Euronext Brussels (XBRU) during the period from 24 December 2021 to 30 December 2021:
Date
Number of
Lowest price
Total amount
Average price (€)
Highest price (€)
of the
shares
(€)
repurchase (€)
24/12/2021
35
120,0000
122,500
120,000
4.200,00
27/12/2021
280
122,5000
123,000
121,500
34.300,00
28/12/2021
290
122,5000
123,000
121,500
35.525,00
29/12/2021
245
122,5000
123,000
122,500
30.012,50
30/12/2021
126
122,5000
123,000
122,500
15.435,00
TOTAL
976
122,4103
119.472,50
The buy-back of own shares has taken place under the safe harbour regime provided for in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the terms of buy-back programs and stabilization measures.
Home Invest Belgium is a Belgian public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR) specialised in the acquisition, sale, development, letting and management of residential real estate. On 30 September 2021, Home Invest Belgium held a real estate portfolio worth €671 million in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Home Invest Belgium has been listed on Euronext Brussels [HOMI] since 1999. On 30 September 2021, the market capitalisation amounted to € 394 million.
