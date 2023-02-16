Home Invest Belgium : Annual results 2022

Increase in the fair value of the real estate portfolio to € 772.01 million on 31 December 2022.
The investment properties available for rent consist of 92.3% of residential real estate.
More than 50% of the investment properties available for rent are younger than 10 years; more than 80% are younger than 20 years.
Delivery of the residential project The Fairview with 42 residential units in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe (Brussels).
Delivery of the renovation project RQE with 38 residential units and a co-living area with 24 rooms located in the European district in Brussels.
Obtained a planning permission for the redevelopment of an existing office building located at 95 Rue Jourdan in Saint-Gilles (Brussels) into 46 new residential units.
Purchase of new housing project Block D, consisting of 37 residential units, in the Quartier Bleu neighbourhood in Hasselt.
Strong rental market results in high occupancy rate
Acceleration of the residential rental market with strong demand for quality housing.
Thanks to the good energy performance of Home Invest Belgium's property portfolio, the temporary measures recently introduced by the 3 regions in Belgium to limit rent indexations for buildings with high energy consumption have an impact on a yearly basis of only 0.2% on total rental income.
Increase in average occupancy rate to a historical record of 98.1% in 2022 (compared to 97.2 in 2021).
Continued strong growth in EPRA earnings
13.4% increase in EPRA earnings to € 18.47 million in 2022 (compared to € 16.28 million in 2021).
9.0% increase in EPRA earnings per share to € 1.08 in 2022 (compared to € 0.99 in 2021).
EPRA earnings per share
2019
2020
2021
2022
Full Financial year
€ 0.77
€ 0.89
€ 0.99
€ 1.08
Increase in Net Asset Value per share (NAV)
Increase in EPRA NTA per share to € 21.40 on December 31, 2022 (+2.0% compared to € 20.99 on December 31, 2021).
Home Invest Belgium share split
With a view to increasing the marketability, accessibility and attractiveness of the Home Invest Belgium share, the share was split by a factor of 5 on 15 June 2022.
ABB - strengthening of equity by € 30.00 million
On 28 June 2022, the company issued 1.417.770 new shares as part of a capital increase by a private placement with accelerated book building procedure (ABB). The gross proceeds of the transaction amounted to € 30.00 million.
Inclusion of HOMI-share In the EPRA Index
The HOMI-share has been included in the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global Real Estate Index on 19 September 2022.
1
ANNUAL RESULTS 2022
Stable debt ratio and strong liquidity position
Debt ratio of 51.95% (RREC Royal Decree) and 50.77% (IFRS) on 31 December 2022.
The financing cost in 2022 amounts to 1.69%.
Home Invest Belgium has € 36 million of available credit lines.
The company does not have credit lines or bonds maturing in 2023. The next maturity dates are in 2024.
Outlook 2023 and distribution to the shareholders
For 2023, Home Invest Belgium expects an increase of the EPRA earnings per share to € 1.10 (compared to € 1.08 In 2022).
Given Home Invest Belgium's strong operating results and the favourable evolution of property prices over the past few years, a distribution to shareholders of € 1.10 per share will be proposed (compared to € 1.06 for 2021), an increase for the 23nd consecutive year.
The distribution to shareholders will consist of the combination of:
a gross dividend of € 1.00 per share (an increase of € 0.01 compared to € 0.99 for FY 2021) that will be proposed to the annual general meeting on May 2, 2023.
a € 0.10 per share reduction in shareholders' equity (an increase of € 0.03 compared to € 0.07 for 2021) that will require the decision of an extraordinary general meeting.
The board envisages a distribution policy based on an average increase equal to or higher than the long-term inflation.
2
ANNUAL RESULTS 2022
3.1. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
8
3.2. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
9
3.3. FUNDING STRUCTURE
10
4.1
RENTAL ACTIVITIES
12
4.2
ACQUISITIONS
12
4.3
RENOVATION AND DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
13
4.4
SALES
15
4.5
SHARE SPLIT
15
4.6
ABB - STRENGTHENING OF EQUITY BY € 30.00 MILLION
15
4.7
HOMI-SHARE INCLUDED IN EPRA-INDEX
15
3
ANNUAL RESULTS 2022
On 31 December 2022 Home Invest Belgium holds a real estate portfolio1 of € 772.01 million, compared to € 725.47 million on 31 December 2021, or an Increase of 6.9%.
REAL EASTATE PORTFOLIO
31/12/2022
31/12/2021
Fair value of investment properties
€ 745.96 m
€ 702.23 m
Investment properties available for rent
€ 693,97 m
€ 659.81 m
Development projects
€ 51,99 m
€ 42.42 m
Investments in associates and joint ventures
€ 26,05 m
€ 23.23 m
TOTAL
€ 772,01 m
€ 725.47 m
The fair value of the investment properties available for rent amounts to € 693.97 million across 48 sites.
The total contractual annual rents and the estimated rental value of the vacant space amounts € 34.47 million on 31 December 2022.
The investment properties available for rent are valued by independent real estate experts at an average gross rental yield2 of 5.0%.
Evolution of the fair value of the real estate portfolio
€ 800m
€ 700m
€ 600m
€ 500m
€ 400m
€ 300m
€ 200m
€ 100m
€ 0m
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
The real estate portfolio includes (i) investment properties and (ii) share in associated companies and joint ventures equity method.
Gross rental yield = (contractual rents on a yearly basis + estimated value on vacant spaces / (fair value of the investment properties available for rent).
4
ANNUAL RESULTS 2022
