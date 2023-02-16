Home Invest Belgium : Annual results 2022

Qualitative residential real estate portfolio

Increase in the fair value of the real estate portfolio to € 772.01 million on 31 December 2022.

The investment properties available for rent consist of 92.3% of residential real estate.

More than 50% of the investment properties available for rent are younger than 10 years; more than 80% are younger than 20 years.

Delivery of the residential project The Fairview with 42 residential units in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe (Brussels).

Delivery of the renovation project RQE with 38 residential units and a co-living area with 24 rooms located in the European district in Brussels.

Obtained a planning permission for the redevelopment of an existing office building located at 95 Rue Jourdan in Saint-Gilles (Brussels) into 46 new residential units.

Purchase of new housing project Block D, consisting of 37 residential units, in the Quartier Bleu neighbourhood in Hasselt.

Strong rental market results in high occupancy rate

Acceleration of the residential rental market with strong demand for quality housing.

Thanks to the good energy performance of Home Invest Belgium's property portfolio, the temporary measures recently introduced by the 3 regions in Belgium to limit rent indexations for buildings with high energy consumption have an impact on a yearly basis of only 0.2% on total rental income.

Increase in average occupancy rate to a historical record of 98.1% in 2022 (compared to 97.2 in 2021).

Continued strong growth in EPRA earnings

13.4% increase in EPRA earnings to € 18.47 million in 2022 (compared to € 16.28 million in 2021).