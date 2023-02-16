Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Home Invest Belgium NV
  News
  Summary
    HOMI   BE0003760742

HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV

(HOMI)
End-of-day quote Euronext Bruxelles  -  2023-02-14
21.11 EUR   +1.25%
11:59aHome Invest Belgium : Annual results 2022
2022HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
2022Home Invest Belgium : Results of the 3rd quarter of 2022
Home Invest Belgium : Annual results 2022

02/16/2023 | 11:59am EST
Under embargo Until 16/02/2023 17:40

Regulated information

    • Qualitative residential real estate portfolio
  • Increase in the fair value of the real estate portfolio to € 772.01 million on 31 December 2022.
  • The investment properties available for rent consist of 92.3% of residential real estate.
  • More than 50% of the investment properties available for rent are younger than 10 years; more than 80% are younger than 20 years.
  • Delivery of the residential project The Fairview with 42 residential units in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe (Brussels).
  • Delivery of the renovation project RQE with 38 residential units and a co-living area with 24 rooms located in the European district in Brussels.
  • Obtained a planning permission for the redevelopment of an existing office building located at 95 Rue Jourdan in Saint-Gilles (Brussels) into 46 new residential units.
  • Purchase of new housing project Block D, consisting of 37 residential units, in the Quartier Bleu neighbourhood in Hasselt.
    • Strong rental market results in high occupancy rate
  • Acceleration of the residential rental market with strong demand for quality housing.
  • Thanks to the good energy performance of Home Invest Belgium's property portfolio, the temporary measures recently introduced by the 3 regions in Belgium to limit rent indexations for buildings with high energy consumption have an impact on a yearly basis of only 0.2% on total rental income.
  • Increase in average occupancy rate to a historical record of 98.1% in 2022 (compared to 97.2 in 2021).
    • Continued strong growth in EPRA earnings
  • 13.4% increase in EPRA earnings to € 18.47 million in 2022 (compared to € 16.28 million in 2021).
  • 9.0% increase in EPRA earnings per share to € 1.08 in 2022 (compared to € 0.99 in 2021).

EPRA earnings per share

2019

2020

2021

2022

Full Financial year

€ 0.77

€ 0.89

€ 0.99

€ 1.08

    • Increase in Net Asset Value per share (NAV)
  • Increase in EPRA NTA per share to € 21.40 on December 31, 2022 (+2.0% compared to € 20.99 on December 31, 2021).
    • Home Invest Belgium share split
  • With a view to increasing the marketability, accessibility and attractiveness of the Home Invest Belgium share, the share was split by a factor of 5 on 15 June 2022.
    • ABB - strengthening of equity by € 30.00 million
  • On 28 June 2022, the company issued 1.417.770 new shares as part of a capital increase by a private placement with accelerated book building procedure (ABB). The gross proceeds of the transaction amounted to € 30.00 million.
    • Inclusion of HOMI-share In the EPRA Index
  • The HOMI-share has been included in the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global Real Estate Index on 19 September 2022.

1

ANNUAL RESULTS 2022

    • Stable debt ratio and strong liquidity position
  • Debt ratio of 51.95% (RREC Royal Decree) and 50.77% (IFRS) on 31 December 2022.
  • The financing cost in 2022 amounts to 1.69%.
  • Home Invest Belgium has € 36 million of available credit lines.
  • The company does not have credit lines or bonds maturing in 2023. The next maturity dates are in 2024.
    • Outlook 2023 and distribution to the shareholders
  • For 2023, Home Invest Belgium expects an increase of the EPRA earnings per share to € 1.10 (compared to € 1.08 In 2022).
  • Given Home Invest Belgium's strong operating results and the favourable evolution of property prices over the past few years, a distribution to shareholders of € 1.10 per share will be proposed (compared to € 1.06 for 2021), an increase for the 23nd consecutive year.
  • The distribution to shareholders will consist of the combination of:
  1. a gross dividend of € 1.00 per share (an increase of € 0.01 compared to € 0.99 for FY 2021) that will be proposed to the annual general meeting on May 2, 2023.
    1. a € 0.10 per share reduction in shareholders' equity (an increase of € 0.03 compared to € 0.07 for 2021) that will require the decision of an extraordinary general meeting.
  • The board envisages a distribution policy based on an average increase equal to or higher than the long-term inflation.

2

ANNUAL RESULTS 2022

3.1. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

8

3.2. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

9

3.3. FUNDING STRUCTURE

10

4.1

RENTAL ACTIVITIES

12

4.2

ACQUISITIONS

12

4.3

RENOVATION AND DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

13

4.4

SALES

15

4.5

SHARE SPLIT

15

4.6

ABB - STRENGTHENING OF EQUITY BY € 30.00 MILLION

15

4.7

HOMI-SHARE INCLUDED IN EPRA-INDEX

15

3

ANNUAL RESULTS 2022

On 31 December 2022 Home Invest Belgium holds a real estate portfolio1 of € 772.01 million, compared to € 725.47 million on 31 December 2021, or an Increase of 6.9%.

REAL EASTATE PORTFOLIO

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Fair value of investment properties

€ 745.96 m

€ 702.23 m

Investment properties available for rent

€ 693,97 m

€ 659.81 m

Development projects

€ 51,99 m

€ 42.42 m

Investments in associates and joint ventures

€ 26,05 m

€ 23.23 m

TOTAL

€ 772,01 m

€ 725.47 m

The fair value of the investment properties available for rent amounts to € 693.97 million across 48 sites.

The total contractual annual rents and the estimated rental value of the vacant space amounts € 34.47 million on 31 December 2022.

The investment properties available for rent are valued by independent real estate experts at an average gross rental yield2 of 5.0%.

Evolution of the fair value of the real estate portfolio

€ 800m

€ 700m

€ 600m

€ 500m

€ 400m

€ 300m

€ 200m

€ 100m

€ 0m

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

  1. The real estate portfolio includes (i) investment properties and (ii) share in associated companies and joint ventures equity method.
  2. Gross rental yield = (contractual rents on a yearly basis + estimated value on vacant spaces / (fair value of the investment properties available for rent).

4

ANNUAL RESULTS 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Home Invest Belgium NV published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 16:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 31,4 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net income 2021 48,9 M 52,1 M 52,1 M
Net Debt 2021 380 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,21x
Yield 2021 4,07%
Capitalization 375 M 401 M 401 M
EV / Sales 2020 23,4x
EV / Sales 2021 24,9x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV
Duration : Period :
Home Invest Belgium NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 21,11
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Sven Janssens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Preben Bruggeman Chief Financial Officer
Liévin van Overstraeten Chairman
Ingrid Quinet Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Eric Spiessens Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV-3.14%401
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.12.15%25 311
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL12.86%25 200
INVITATION HOMES INC.11.03%20 122
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.11.03%19 670
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.8.84%19 669