Home Invest Belgium : acquires rental housing project in Hasselt

Regulated information Under embargo until 3rd October 2022 - 5:40 PM Project of 37 rental flats with perfect location The project comprises 37 residential units, spread over 5 residential floors (floors 2-6): 9 one bedroom flats, 26 two bedroom flats and 2 three bedroom flats. Most of the flats have a water view and all residents have access to the private roof garden. The commercial part (ground floor and first floor) is not part of the agreement. Diversity, sustainability and quality of life are central to the design of the project. Notable features include the construction of a private roof garden, integration into a multifunctional neighbourhood and support for environmentally friendly mobility. This recently transformed district offers an optimal combination of functions and a harmonious balance between private, communal and public spaces. All this along the attractive Kanaalkom, the 'gateway' to Hasselt, with its stylish shops, good restaurants, hip bars and trendy hotspots. The location is easily accessible and has an underground car park called Blauwe Boulevard, with 1,842 parking spaces. Escalators and lifts take residents to the low quays around the Kanaalkom or the Gelatine Boulevard, from where they can be on the Grote Markt within 10 minutes. The flats are bought in shell state, and Home Invest Belgium will take care of the further finishing. The annual rental income at full occupancy is estimated at ± € 450,000. The total investment value including the finishing will be around €10.5 million. The transaction will be fully financed through debt financing. Evolution of the real estate portfolio After this transaction, the real estate portfolio will grow to a fair value of more than €750 million, spread over Belgium 90% and the Netherlands 10%.