Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Home Invest Belgium NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOMI   BE0003760742

HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV

(HOMI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Euronext Bruxelles  -  2022-09-29
25.56 EUR   +8.65%
12:14pHome Invest Belgium : acquires rental housing project in Hasselt
PU
09/08Home Invest Belgium S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/07Home Invest Belgium : Half-Year Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Home Invest Belgium : acquires rental housing project in Hasselt

10/03/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulated information

Under embargo until 3rd October 2022 - 5:40 PM

Home Invest Belgium acquires rental housing project in Hasselt

Brussels, October 2022 - Home Invest Belgium is setting foot in Limburg for the first time. The largest publicly traded residential property lessor in Belgium has signed a purchase agreement with neighbourhood developer Matexi for the main building 'Block D' in the new Quarter Bleu in Hasselt. The building, ideally located on the Kanaalkom in Hasselt, is part of a large project on the Boulevard Bleu. Block D contains 37 residential units and has a common roof garden. The total investment will amount to 10.5 million euros. Completion is scheduled for 2023.

"With the acquisition of this first project in Hasselt, we can also pursue our ambition of becoming the landlord of choice in Limburg and we can diversify our real estate portfolio even better, within the same clear strategy: investing in high-quality, affordable and sustainable residential real estate. This apartment complex with a view on the port of Hasselt and heated by a Ground Thermal Energy Storage installation is in line with that", says Sven Janssens, CEO of Home Invest Belgium.

Regulated information

Under embargo until 3rd October 2022 - 5:40 PM

Project of 37 rental flats with perfect location

The project comprises 37 residential units, spread over 5 residential floors (floors 2-6): 9 one bedroom flats, 26 two bedroom flats and 2 three bedroom flats. Most of the flats have a water view and all residents have access to the private roof garden. The commercial part (ground floor and first floor) is not part of the agreement.

Diversity, sustainability and quality of life are central to the design of the project. Notable features include the construction of a private roof garden, integration into a multifunctional neighbourhood and support for environmentally friendly mobility. This recently transformed district offers an optimal combination of functions and a harmonious balance between private, communal and public spaces. All this along the attractive Kanaalkom, the 'gateway' to Hasselt, with its stylish shops, good restaurants, hip bars and trendy hotspots. The location is easily accessible and has an underground car park called Blauwe Boulevard, with 1,842 parking spaces. Escalators and lifts take residents to the low quays around the Kanaalkom or the Gelatine Boulevard, from where they can be on the Grote Markt within 10 minutes.

The flats are bought in shell state, and Home Invest Belgium will take care of the further finishing. The annual rental income at full occupancy is estimated at ± € 450,000. The total investment value including the finishing will be around €10.5 million. The transaction will be fully financed through debt financing.

Evolution of the real estate portfolio

After this transaction, the real estate portfolio will grow to a fair value of more than €750 million, spread over Belgium 90% and the Netherlands 10%.

Regulated information

Under embargo until 3rd October 2022 - 5:40 PM

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Sven Janssens

Preben Bruggeman

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +32.2.740.14.51

Home Invest Belgium

E-mail: investors@homeinvest.be

Woluwedal 46, bus 11B-

www.homeinvestbelgium.be

1200 Brussel

ABOUT HOME INVEST BELGIUM

Home Invest Belgium is the largest professional lessor of residential real estate in Belgium. The company builds, rents and maintains most of its buildings under its own management. As constructor and long-term owner, Home Invest Belgium guarantees a qualitative residential experience to its tenants. With 21 years of experience, 49 buildings in its portfolio - half of which are less than 10 years old - and more than 2,400 residential units, Home Invest Belgium has a wide range and in-depth expertise. The company uses them to live up to its declared ambition to become the 'landlord of choice' for all its tenants, regardless of their stage of life or lifestyle. This translates into high-quality and sustainable rental housing, communal areas and services for tenants and rent rates in line with the market prices.

Home Invest Belgium is a Belgian public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR) specialised in the acquisition, sale, development, letting and management of residential real estate. On 30 June 2022 Home Invest Belgium held a real estate portfolio worth more than € 744 million in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Home Invest Belgium has been listed on Euronext Brussels [HOMI] since 1999. On 30 June 2022, the market capitalisation amounted to € 391 million.

Disclaimer

Home Invest Belgium NV published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 16:11:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV
12:14pHome Invest Belgium : acquires rental housing project in Hasselt
PU
09/08Home Invest Belgium S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/07Home Invest Belgium : Half-Year Report 2022
PU
09/07HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV : Slide show half-year results
CO
09/07HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV : Half-year report
CO
06/28Home Invest Belgium : ABB Denominator Press Release
PU
06/28HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/15HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV : SPLIT: 5 of 1
FA
06/08Home Invest Belgium : New residential project The Fairview
PU
05/31Home Invest Belgium : Share Split
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 455 M 446 M 446 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV
Duration : Period :
Home Invest Belgium NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,56 €
Average target price 26,40 €
Spread / Average Target 3,31%
Managers and Directors
Sven Janssens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Preben Bruggeman Chief Financial Officer
Liévin van Overstraeten Chairman
Ingrid Quinet Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Eric Spiessens Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV4.73%446
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-27.08%25 725
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-25.72%25 283
INVITATION HOMES INC.-25.52%20 612
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-32.41%17 901
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-35.55%16 689