Home Invest Belgium enhances position in Antwerp
Brussels, 21 October 2021 - Home Invest Belgium, the specialist in residential rental real estate, has completed the acquisition of all the shares of The Ostrov NV, owner of a building located at Ankerrui 9 in Antwerp. Home Invest Belgium intends to transform the site into around thirty housing units as well as commercial spaces. The company's share price is based on the real estate value of the existing office complex, estimated at around €10 million. "Acquiring this second site allows us to continue growing in major Belgian cities while also enhancing our presence in Antwerp, a city where we would like to continue developing in the future", says Home Invest Belgium CEO Sven Janssens.
"This transaction is a land banking opportunity in line with Home Invest Belgium's rapid growth strategy, generating a very good yield of 6.3%. In addition, we are currently looking into redeveloping the building into residential units at the end of the current lease," says Home Invest
Belgium CFO Preben Bruggeman.
Deal finalised
Home Invest Belgium announced on 21 May 2021 the agreement to acquire, subject to certain conditions, 100% of the shares in The Ostrov NV, the company that owns the building located at Ankerrui 9 in Antwerp.1 Home Invest Belgium finalised the acquisition today.
"With this deal we're acquiring a second site in Antwerp at a prime location. This new building is just a stone's throw from the Eilandje district, one of the most desirable areas in the city centre. By renovating and transforming an existing office building into a contemporary residential project, we are helping to promote sustainability and regenerate the city's quality of life," says Home Invest Belgium CEO Sven Janssens.
A contemporary residential project
The building is let out as office space under the terms of a fixed lease for an annual rent of €648,000. At the end of the lease, Home Invest Belgium intends to transform the site into a mixed project comprising around thirty housing units with commercial spaces on the ground floor.
The company's share price is based on the real estate value of the existing office complex, estimated at around €10 million.
A second acquisition in the heart of Antwerp
The building stands out for its extraordinary location in central Antwerp's popular Eilandje district, home to a picturesque marina along the Napoleondok and a busy meeting place for locals. It is a historic center and a meeting place for many Antwerp residents. Not only is the building in a vibrant
and cosmopolitan neighbourhood, but its location at the entrance to the Waasland tunnel and near a city-wide tram line makes it very easy to get to.
About Home Invest Belgium
Home Invest Belgium is a public regulated real estate company (SIR or BE-REIT) specialising in the acquisition, development, rental and management of residential real estate. As of 30 June 2021, Home Invest Belgium held a real estate portfolio worth €668 million in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Home Invest Belgium has been listed on the Euronext Brussels [HOMI] market since 1999 and had a market capitalisation of €391 million on 30 June 2021.
