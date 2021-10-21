Under embargo until 21/10/2021 - 5.40 pm

Home Invest Belgium enhances position in Antwerp

Brussels, 21 October 2021 - Home Invest Belgium, the specialist in residential rental real estate, has completed the acquisition of all the shares of The Ostrov NV, owner of a building located at Ankerrui 9 in Antwerp. Home Invest Belgium intends to transform the site into around thirty housing units as well as commercial spaces. The company's share price is based on the real estate value of the existing office complex, estimated at around €10 million. "Acquiring this second site allows us to continue growing in major Belgian cities while also enhancing our presence in Antwerp, a city where we would like to continue developing in the future", says Home Invest Belgium CEO Sven Janssens.

"This transaction is a land banking opportunity in line with Home Invest Belgium's rapid growth strategy, generating a very good yield of 6.3%. In addition, we are currently looking into redeveloping the building into residential units at the end of the current lease," says Home Invest

Belgium CFO Preben Bruggeman.

Deal finalised

Home Invest Belgium announced on 21 May 2021 the agreement to acquire, subject to certain conditions, 100% of the shares in The Ostrov NV, the company that owns the building located at Ankerrui 9 in Antwerp.1 Home Invest Belgium finalised the acquisition today.

"With this deal we're acquiring a second site in Antwerp at a prime location. This new building is just a stone's throw from the Eilandje district, one of the most desirable areas in the city centre. By renovating and transforming an existing office building into a contemporary residential project, we are helping to promote sustainability and regenerate the city's quality of life," says Home Invest Belgium CEO Sven Janssens.

