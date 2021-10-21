Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Home Invest Belgium NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOMI   BE0003760742

HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV

(HOMI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 10/21 10:34:49 am
117.5 EUR   --.--%
12:04pHOME INVEST BELGIUM : enhances position in Antwerp
PU
10/01HOME INVEST BELGIUM : Transparency Notification Sippelberg 01/10/2021
PU
09/10HOME INVEST BELGIUM : Presentation 2021H1 results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Home Invest Belgium : enhances position in Antwerp

10/21/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Under embargo until 21/10/2021 - 5.40 pm

Home Invest Belgium enhances position in Antwerp

Brussels, 21 October 2021 - Home Invest Belgium, the specialist in residential rental real estate, has completed the acquisition of all the shares of The Ostrov NV, owner of a building located at Ankerrui 9 in Antwerp. Home Invest Belgium intends to transform the site into around thirty housing units as well as commercial spaces. The company's share price is based on the real estate value of the existing office complex, estimated at around €10 million. "Acquiring this second site allows us to continue growing in major Belgian cities while also enhancing our presence in Antwerp, a city where we would like to continue developing in the future", says Home Invest Belgium CEO Sven Janssens.

"This transaction is a land banking opportunity in line with Home Invest Belgium's rapid growth strategy, generating a very good yield of 6.3%. In addition, we are currently looking into redeveloping the building into residential units at the end of the current lease," says Home Invest

Belgium CFO Preben Bruggeman.

Deal finalised

Home Invest Belgium announced on 21 May 2021 the agreement to acquire, subject to certain conditions, 100% of the shares in The Ostrov NV, the company that owns the building located at Ankerrui 9 in Antwerp.1 Home Invest Belgium finalised the acquisition today.

"With this deal we're acquiring a second site in Antwerp at a prime location. This new building is just a stone's throw from the Eilandje district, one of the most desirable areas in the city centre. By renovating and transforming an existing office building into a contemporary residential project, we are helping to promote sustainability and regenerate the city's quality of life," says Home Invest Belgium CEO Sven Janssens.

1 Press release, 21 May 2021: Home Invest Belgium acquires second site in heart of Antwerp

© Patrick Henderyckx

Under embargo until 21/10/2021 - 5.40 pm

A contemporary residential project

The building is let out as office space under the terms of a fixed lease for an annual rent of €648,000. At the end of the lease, Home Invest Belgium intends to transform the site into a mixed project comprising around thirty housing units with commercial spaces on the ground floor.

The company's share price is based on the real estate value of the existing office complex, estimated at around €10 million.

A second acquisition in the heart of Antwerp

The building stands out for its extraordinary location in central Antwerp's popular Eilandje district, home to a picturesque marina along the Napoleondok and a busy meeting place for locals. It is a historic center and a meeting place for many Antwerp residents. Not only is the building in a vibrant

and cosmopolitan neighbourhood, but its location at the entrance to the Waasland tunnel and near a city-wide tram line makes it very easy to get to.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Sven Janssens

Preben Bruggeman

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +32.2.740.14.51

Home Invest Belgium

E-mail:

Woluwedal 46, boîte 11

investors@homeinvest.be

B-1200 Brussels

www.homeinvestbelgium.be

About Home Invest Belgium

Home Invest Belgium is a public regulated real estate company (SIR or BE-REIT) specialising in the acquisition, development, rental and management of residential real estate. As of 30 June 2021, Home Invest Belgium held a real estate portfolio worth €668 million in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Home Invest Belgium has been listed on the Euronext Brussels [HOMI] market since 1999 and had a market capitalisation of €391 million on 30 June 2021.

Disclaimer

Home Invest Belgium NV published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 16:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV
12:04pHOME INVEST BELGIUM : enhances position in Antwerp
PU
10/01HOME INVEST BELGIUM : Transparency Notification Sippelberg 01/10/2021
PU
09/10HOME INVEST BELGIUM : Presentation 2021H1 results
PU
09/09Home Invest Belgium S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/09HOME INVEST BELGIUM : Half-Year Report 2021
PU
07/15HOME INVEST BELGIUM : Brand new “The Felicity” evolves with its tenants
PU
06/25IMMOBEL : Sells Key West Project Part To Home Invest Belgium
MT
06/24HOME INVEST BELGIUM : accelerates growth with the acquisition of new development project i..
PU
05/21HOME INVEST BELGIUM : acquires second project in the heart of Antwerp
PU
05/19HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,30%
Capitalization 386 M 450 M 450 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV
Duration : Period :
Home Invest Belgium NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 117,50 €
Average target price 120,00 €
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sven Janssens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Preben Bruggeman Chief Financial Officer
Liévin van Overstraeten Chairman
Gwen Vreven Director-Investment & Development
Koen Dejonckheere Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV1.73%450
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.45.23%32 476
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL43.79%31 919
INVITATION HOMES INC.36.30%24 070
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.31.77%23 206
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.55.66%23 163