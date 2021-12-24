Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 12/24 08:00:00 am
122.5 EUR   +2.08%
11:47aHOME INVEST BELGIUM : repurchases own shares
PU
12/09PR : Share buyback program EN
PU
12/08HOME INVEST BELGIUM NV : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Home Invest Belgium : repurchases own shares

12/24/2021 | 11:47am EST
Under embargo until 24/12/2021- 17.40u

Home Invest Belgium repurchases own shares

Regulated information - buy back own shares

In the context of the share buyback program as announced on 9 December 2021, the board of directors of Home Invest Belgium NV has proceeded to buy back its own shares on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange. The following treasury shares were repurchased on Euronext Brussels (XBRU) during the period from 17 December 2021 to 23 December 2021:

Total

Date

Number of

Average price

Lowest price

amount of

Highest price (€)

the

shares

(€)

(€)

repurchase

(€)

21/12/21

300

118,9983

119,000

118,500

35.699,50

22/12/21

290

119,3655

120,000

119,000

34.616,00

23/12/21

80

120,0000

120,000

120,000

9.600,00

TOTAL

670

119,2769

79.915,50

The buy-back of own shares has taken place under the safe harbour regime provided for in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the terms of buy-back programs and stabilization measures.

Under embargo until 24/12/2021- 17.40u

VOOR BIJKOMENDE INFORMATIE

Sven Janssens

Preben Bruggeman

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +32.2.740.14.51

Home Invest Belgium

E-Mail: investors@homeinvest.be

Woluwedal 46, bus 11B-

www.homeinvestbelgium.be

1200 Brussel

About Home Invest Belgium

Home Invest Belgium is a Belgian public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR) specialised in the acquisition, sale, development, letting and management of residential real estate. On 30 September 2021, Home Invest Belgium held a real estate portfolio worth €671 million in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Home Invest Belgium has been listed on Euronext Brussels [HOMI] since 1999. On 30 September 2021, the market capitalisation amounted to € 394 million.

Disclaimer

Home Invest Belgium NV published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 16:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
