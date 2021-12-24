Under embargo until 24/12/2021- 17.40u

Home Invest Belgium repurchases own shares

Regulated information - buy back own shares

In the context of the share buyback program as announced on 9 December 2021, the board of directors of Home Invest Belgium NV has proceeded to buy back its own shares on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange. The following treasury shares were repurchased on Euronext Brussels (XBRU) during the period from 17 December 2021 to 23 December 2021:

Total Date Number of Average price Lowest price amount of Highest price (€) the shares (€) (€) repurchase (€) 21/12/21 300 118,9983 119,000 118,500 35.699,50 22/12/21 290 119,3655 120,000 119,000 34.616,00 23/12/21 80 120,0000 120,000 120,000 9.600,00 TOTAL 670 119,2769 79.915,50

The buy-back of own shares has taken place under the safe harbour regime provided for in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the terms of buy-back programs and stabilization measures.