Home Invest Belgium : repurchases own shares

In the context of the share buyback program as announced on 9 December 2021, the board of directors of Home Invest Belgium NV has proceeded to buy back its own shares on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange. The following treasury shares were repurchased on Euronext Brussels (XBRU) during the period from 17 December 2021 to 23 December 2021:
Total
Date
Number of
Average price
Lowest price
amount of
Highest price (€)
the
shares
(€)
(€)
repurchase
(€)
21/12/21
300
118,9983
119,000
118,500
35.699,50
22/12/21
290
119,3655
120,000
119,000
34.616,00
23/12/21
80
120,0000
120,000
120,000
9.600,00
TOTAL
670
119,2769
79.915,50
The buy-back of own shares has taken place under the safe harbour regime provided for in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the terms of buy-back programs and stabilization measures.
Home Invest Belgium is a Belgian public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR) specialised in the acquisition, sale, development, letting and management of residential real estate. On 30 September 2021, Home Invest Belgium held a real estate portfolio worth €671 million in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Home Invest Belgium has been listed on Euronext Brussels [HOMI] since 1999. On 30 September 2021, the market capitalisation amounted to € 394 million.
