    HMPT   US43734L1061

HOME POINT CAPITAL INC.

(HMPT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:44:10 2023-05-11 pm EDT
2.265 USD   +18.59%
02:51pAlert : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Home Point Capital Inc.
PR
10:34aInvestigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Home Point Capital Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
09:05aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Home Point Capital to $2.35 From $1.25, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Home Point Capital Inc.

05/11/2023 | 02:51pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP). Stockholders will receive $2.33 for each share of Home Point Capital stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $324 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

If you are a stockholder of Home Point Capital Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/hmpt/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-home-point-capital-inc-301822469.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2023
