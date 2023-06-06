Advanced search
    HMPT   US43734L1061

HOME POINT CAPITAL INC.

(HMPT)
2023-06-06
2.305 USD   +0.22%
Home Point Capital Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Home Point Capital Inc. - HMPT
BU
09:39aShareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FRG, HMPT, GRNA
PR
05/16Moore Kuehn Encourages HMPT, ABST, CTIC and FRG Investors to Contact Law Firm
PR
HOME POINT CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Home Point Capital Inc. - HMPT

06/06/2023 | 12:15pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Home Point Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: HMPT) to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NasdaqCM: COOP) for $324 Million in cash. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hmpt/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
