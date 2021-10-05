Log in
    HMPT   US43734L1061

HOME POINT CAPITAL INC.

(HMPT)
Home Point Capital : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

10/05/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) (together with its subsidiaries, “Home Point Capital” or the “Company”), the parent entity of Home Point Financial Corporation (“Homepoint”), announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the market opens on November 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the Company’s financial results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international), using the passcode 13723513. The number should be dialed at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A simultaneous webcast will also be available and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Home Point Capital’s website at investors.homepoint.com.

An investor presentation will be referenced during the call, and it will be available prior to the call through the Investor Relations section of Home Point Capital’s website.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live call through Thursday, November 11, 2021 by dialing (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (international), passcode 13723513. To access a replay of the webcast, please visit Events in the Investor Relations section of Home Point Capital’s website.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital is evolving the homebuying and home ownership experience. Home Point Capital’s primary business entity, Homepoint, is a leading mortgage originator and servicer focused on driving financially healthy and successful homeownership. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation, Home Point Asset Management, LLC, and HPC Insurance Agency, LLC. the Company supports sustainable homeownership as a crucial element of each consumer’s broader journey towards financial security and well-being, delivering a seamless and less stressful homebuying experience.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works closely with a nationwide network of more than 7,300 mortgage broker and correspondent partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Homepoint is the nation’s third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 7th-largest non-bank mortgage lender (as of June 30, 2021).

Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name, "Homepoint" in IL, KY, LA, MD, NY, or WY. In these states, the company conducts business under the full legal name, Home Point Financial Corporation. 2211 Old Earhart Road, Suite 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Toll-Free Tel: 888-616-6866.

Investor Relations Contact:                

Home Point Capital:
Gary Stein
investor@hpfc.com
(734) 205-9680

Media Contacts:                

Home Point Capital:
Brad Pettiford
media@hpfc.com

Haven Tower for Home Point Capital:
homepoint@haventower.com


