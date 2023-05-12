Advanced search
    HMPT   US43734L1061

HOME POINT CAPITAL INC.

(HMPT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-11 pm EDT
2.270 USD   +18.85%
08:24aHome Point Capital : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:21aInvestigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Home Point Capital Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
08:14aEarnings Flash (HMPT) HOME POINT CAPITAL Reports Q1 Revenue ($107.5M)
MT
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Home Point Capital Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/12/2023 | 08:21am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Home Point Capital Inc. (“Home Point” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HMPT) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management in connection with the Company’s agreement to be acquired by Mr. Cooper Group Inc. ("Mr. Cooper").

The investigation focuses on determining if the Home Point board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process prior to the agreement, and whether Mr. Cooper is underpaying for the Company.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 178 M - -
Net income 2023 -39,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,02x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 830
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart HOME POINT CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Home Point Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME POINT CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,27 $
Average target price 2,16 $
Spread / Average Target -4,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William A. Newman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew J. Bon Salle Chairman
Laurie S. Goodman Independent Director
Timothy Richard Morse Independent Director
Joanna E. Zabriskie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME POINT CAPITAL INC.65.69%314
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED1.34%48 950
ORIX CORPORATION10.62%20 408
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-16.59%11 747
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED38.24%10 006
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-1.13%6 220
