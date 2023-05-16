Advanced search
    HMPT   US43734L1061

HOME POINT CAPITAL INC.

(HMPT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:05:26 2023-05-16 pm EDT
2.277 USD   +0.31%
Moore Kuehn Encourages HMPT, ABST, CTIC and FRG Investors to Contact Law Firm

05/16/2023 | 12:56pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process: 

  • Home Point Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT)

Home Point Capital has agreed to merge with Mr. Cooper Group. Under the proposed transaction, Mr. Cooper will acquire all outstanding shares of Home Point for approximately $324 million.

  • Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST)

Absolute Software Corporation has agreed to merge with funds affiliated with Crosspoint Capital Partners. Under the proposed transaction, Absolute Software shareholders will receive $11.50 per share in cash.

  • CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. has agreed to merge with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB. Under the proposed transaction, CTI BioPharma shareholders will receive $9.10 in cash per share.

  • Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG)

Franchise Group has agreed to merge with a consortium that includes B. Riley Financial, Inc. and Irradiant Partners. Under the proposed transaction, Franchise Group shareholders will receive $30.00 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-hmpt-abst-ctic-and-frg-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301826213.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2023
