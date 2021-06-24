Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Home Point Capital Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HMPT   US43734L1061

HOME POINT CAPITAL INC.

(HMPT)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Home Point Capital Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/24/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Home Point Capital Inc. (“Home Point” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HMPT) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January 29, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 20, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Home Point’s plan to aggressively expand its broker partners would in turn dramatically increase its expenses. The mortgage industry anticipated shrinking gain-on-sale margins due to rising interest rates, resulting in increased competitive pressures on the Company. The Company overstated its business and growth prospects. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements and offering documents were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Home Point, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 079 M - -
Net income 2021 207 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,26x
Yield 2021 4,52%
Capitalization 893 M 893 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HOME POINT CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Home Point Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME POINT CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,42 $
Average target price 9,45 $
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William A. Newman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Elbaum Chief Financial Officer
Andrew J. Bon Salle Chairman
Phillip M. Miller Chief Operating Officer
Maria N. Fregosi Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME POINT CAPITAL INC.0.00%893
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%48 667
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL39.21%28 103
ORIX CORPORATION20.86%21 142
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.23.92%8 026
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED22.16%8 001