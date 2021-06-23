The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Home Point Capital Inc. (“Home Point” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HMPT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In January 2021, Home Point conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 7.25 million shares of common stock for $13.00 per share.

On May 6, 2021, Home Point announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021, reporting revenue of $324.2 million, which missed consensus estimates by $41.72 million.

On this news, Home Point's stock price fell $1.66, or 17.7%, to close at $7.72 per share on May 6, 2021, significantly below the IPO price.

