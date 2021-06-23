Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Home Point Capital Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HMPT   US43734L1061

HOME POINT CAPITAL INC.

(HMPT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) on Behalf of Investors

06/23/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Home Point Capital Inc. (“Home Point” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HMPT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In January 2021, Home Point conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 7.25 million shares of common stock for $13.00 per share.

On May 6, 2021, Home Point announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021, reporting revenue of $324.2 million, which missed consensus estimates by $41.72 million.

On this news, Home Point's stock price fell $1.66, or 17.7%, to close at $7.72 per share on May 6, 2021, significantly below the IPO price.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Home Point common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
