  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Home Product Center Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMPRO   TH0661010007

HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(HMPRO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-22
13.00 THB   +0.78%
07:26aHOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 3 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
06/02SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : HMPR13C2210A to be traded on June 6, 2022
PU
05/23HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 71 DWs issued by YUANTA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Home Product Center Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 3 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

06/24/2022 | 07:26am EDT
Headline:

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 3 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

Security Symbol: HANA13C2206B, HMPR13C2206A, VGI13C2206B

Announcement Details

Subject

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement

Data as of

24-Jun-2022

Maturity date

29-Jun-2022

Expense of exercise (Baht)

0.00

DW Symbol

Conversion ratio per

Underlying asset price

Exercise price (Baht)

Net cash settlement

unit

(Baht)

amount (Baht)

HANA13C2206B

0.11354

40.50

80.246

0.00

HMPR13C2206A

0.38946

13.00

17.776

0.00

VGI13C2206B

0.50186

5.15

6.725

0.00

Remark

  1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate
  2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Signature ________________________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to

the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Home Product Center pcl published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 11:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
