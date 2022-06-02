SET adds new listed securities : HMPR13C2210A to be traded on June 6, 2022

the following events occur:

The Underlying Company offers to sell its newly issued ordinary shares to existing shareholders with the net price per ordinary shares lower than 100 percent of the closing price of ordinary shares of the Underlying Company on the last trading day before the first day the SET posts the XR sign. The adjustment of the exercise price and the exercise ratio shall be immediately effective from the day the shares go ex-rights, defined as the day the SET posts the XR sign in cases where the new shares are offered to existing shareholders;

The Underlying Company pays out all or part of its dividends in the form of ordinary shares to its shareholders. The adjustment of the exercise price and the exercise ratio shall be immediately effective from the first day the shares go ex-dividend, defined as the day the SET posts the XD sign;

The Underlying Company pays a cash dividend to its shareholders. The adjustment of the exercise price and the exercise ratio shall be immediately effective from the first day the shares go ex-dividend, defined as the day the SET posts the XD sign;

The Underlying Company changes the par value of its shares as a result of a split or consolidation of its issued shares. The adjustment of the exercise price and the exercise ratio shall be immediately effective from the date that the change in par value takes place;

Merger or Consolidation, if it is announced that the Underlying Company is to or may (1) merge or consolidate with or into any other corporation (including becoming, by agreement or otherwise, a subsidiary of or controlled by any person or corporation) except where the Underlying Company is the surviving corporation in a merger or; (2) sell or transfer all or substantially all of its assets. The last trading day of ordinary shares of the Underlying Company will be the Maturity Date of DW. The Issuer shall announce the notification following the SET Information Discloser's regulation.