Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Home Reit Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOME   GB00BJP5HK17

HOME REIT PLC

(HOME)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:01 2023-01-03 am EST
38.05 GBX   -.--%
03:09pInvestment firm Bluestar says UK's Home REIT will not extend offer deadline
RE
02:46pBluestar urges Home REIT to extend bid deadline and engage
AN
05/02Home REIT Narrows Options for New Investment Manager to Two
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluestar urges Home REIT to extend bid deadline and engage

05/10/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Home REIT PLC - Statement issued by Bluestar Group Ltd. Bluestar claims Home REIT has provided limited due diligence material despite repeated requests. Despite this, Bluestar remains "highly motivated" and "enthusiastic" about a possible offer for the company.

However, notes Home REIT's decision not to recommend an extension of the 'put up or shut up' deadline. Bluestar says it is its firm view that it would be in the best interests of shareholders and other Home stakeholders for the board to extend the PUSU deadline and to engage properly with Bluestar on ways to facilitate a streamlined due diligence process. Bluestar considers that the possible offer would attract the support of shareholders. Given the imminence of the deadline, Bluestar is requesting Home REIT shareholders to immediately urge the board to engage properly with Bluestar on the possible offer.

Home REIT's shares are currently suspended from trading in London, after it failed to publish its annual financial report for the year ended August 31 in time.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about HOME REIT PLC
03:09pInvestment firm Bluestar says UK's Home REIT will not extend offer deadline
RE
02:46pBluestar urges Home REIT to extend bid deadline and engage
AN
05/02Home REIT Narrows Options for New Investment Manager to Two
MT
04/13Home REIT offer deadline delay "disappointing" - law firm
AN
04/13Home REIT Remains in Deal Talks with Bluestar; Offer Deadline Extended to May
MT
04/13Home REIT says Bluestar takeover offer deadline extended to May 11
AN
04/13Home Reit Extends Bluestar Takeover Offer Deadline to May 11, 2023
CI
04/05Home REIT receives six prospective investment adviser proposals
AN
04/05UK's Home REIT looks to sell some properties
RE
04/05Home Reit Provides Further Update on Review of Strategic Options
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11,8 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net income 2021 20,9 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net Debt 2021 111 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 301 M 380 M 380 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 32,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HOME REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Home Reit Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lynne Fennah Non-Executive Chairman
Marlene Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Cardwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Martim Haines Moore Independent Non-Executive Director
Gareth Jones Fund Manager & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME REIT PLC0.00%380
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.11.02%25 431
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL6.75%23 628
INVITATION HOMES INC.14.88%20 836
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-3.21%17 592
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-6.15%16 697
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer