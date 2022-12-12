Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Home Reit Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOME   GB00BJP5HK17

HOME REIT PLC

(HOME)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:20 2022-12-12 am EST
37.78 GBX   -18.59%
11:04aBritain's Home REIT auditor to review Viceroy allegations
RE
08:50aBOE Meeting Could Prove Volatile For Pound
DJ
07:22aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks down as recession UK fear remains
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Britain's Home REIT auditor to review Viceroy allegations

12/12/2022 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Home REIT said on Monday its auditor was carrying out "enhanced audit procedures" after short-seller Viceroy Research questioned the British housing provider's financial status.

Shares in Home REIT, which repeated that all allegations made by Viceroy are "without substance", fell about 14% to a record low of 40.05 pence on Monday.

The housing provider for the homeless had delayed issuing its results, which were due on Nov. 28, pending verification by its auditor in the wake of last month's Viceroy report.

This report had raised questions about a range of issues, including the valuation of Home REIT's properties and the ability of its tenants to pay rent. Home REIT dismissed those and other allegations in a statement on Nov. 30.

The group said annual results for the period ending Aug. 31 would be published "as soon as practically possible" and expected this to be no later than January.

Home REIT said that after feedback from investors that its investment adviser, Alvarium Home REIT Advisors Limited, would hire additional senior level investment professionals to work alongside its senior fund managers.

It said it would also appoint a specialist national property management firm to carry out property management services, including rent invoicing and collection and tenant monitoring, the costs of which will be borne by the investment adviser.

Home REIT said it has also started a review of "skills and capability" at board level and was looking for one more non-executive director with direct experience in property and ESG.

It declared an interim dividend of 1.38 pence per share for the period from June 1 to Aug. 31, citing robust rental income, a strong balance sheet and a conservative leverage position.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
All news about HOME REIT PLC
11:04aBritain's Home REIT auditor to review Viceroy allegations
RE
08:50aBOE Meeting Could Prove Volatile For Pound
DJ
07:22aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks down as recession UK fear remains
AN
06:50aHome REIT declares dividend; hires additional staff on Viceroy dispute
AN
06:46aSterling Could Weaken Due to Dire UK Outlook
DJ
04:44aFTSE 100 Drops as Miners, Retailers Fall; LSE Gains
DJ
04:06aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks down despite surprising UK GDP print
AN
03:39aUK Likely to Face Deeper Recession Than G-7 Peers
DJ
02:47aHome REIT Plans Enhanced Audit Procedures Amid Short-Selling Allegations
MT
02:00aHome Reit plc Declares Fourth Quarterly Dividend fr..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11,8 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net income 2021 20,9 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net Debt 2021 111 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 367 M 451 M 451 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 32,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HOME REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Home Reit Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lynne Fennah Non-Executive Chairman
Marlene Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Cardwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Martim Haines Moore Independent Non-Executive Director
Gareth Jones Fund Manager & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME REIT PLC-64.31%451
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-30.69%23 707
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-32.86%23 692
INVITATION HOMES INC.-30.33%19 314
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-29.55%18 666
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-32.22%17 631