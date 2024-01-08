Home REIT PLC - London-based real estate firm, which invests in housing for homeless people - Says rent collection including arrears represented 12% of rent invoiced in December. Adds that 81 properties were exchanged for GBP16.4 million in December, with completion expected in January. Also notes it is continuing to undertake a comprehensive review of its property portfolio.

Home REIT's shares are currently suspended from trading in London.

