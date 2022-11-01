Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Home Reit Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOME   GB00BJP5HK17

HOME REIT PLC

(HOME)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:22 2022-11-01 am EDT
86.40 GBX   +2.73%
07:28aHome REIT on target to triple dividend as property portfolio grows
AN
03:40aHome REIT Books 4% Rental Growth In FY22
MT
09/13Home REIT Buys 158 Properties in England for $67 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Home REIT on target to triple dividend as property portfolio grows

11/01/2022 | 07:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Home REIT PLC on Tuesday said it remains on target to a pay a total dividend of 5.5 pence per share for its financial year that ended on August 31.

For its financial year 2021, the London-based homeless accommodation investor paid a dividend of 1.7p per share. The firm had its initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in October 2020.

Home REIT said it collected 100% of rents due in its financial year 2022, unchanged from a year ago. It conducted 711 rent reviews since August 31, 2021 at an average rental growth rate of 3.5%.

Total annual rent surged to GBP53.9 million from GBP11.8 million a year prior. It bought 1,528 investment properties in the just ended financial year. Since August 31, it has bought 220 properties, taking the total to 2,459 investment properties.

Further, its investment advisor has appointed James Snape as chief financial officer. Snape previously worked at a funds specialist firm based in the Cayman Islands. Meanwhile, Gareth Jones is set to step back as fund manager due to health reasons while Charlotte Fletcher remains as co-manager. Alex Baker as been promoted to co-fund manager from assistant fund manager.

Looking ahead, Home REIT said "the company is well positioned to deliver attractive inflation-linked returns to our shareholders against a challenging economic backdrop, via our long and sustainable leases, supported by our long dated fixed low-cost debt."

The company will release its full financial 2022 results on November 28.

Home REIT shares shares were 2.7% higher at 86.24 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOME REIT PLC 2.73% 86.4 Delayed Quote.-35.31%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.16% 7652 Delayed Quote.9.18%
All news about HOME REIT PLC
07:28aHome REIT on target to triple dividend as property portfolio grows
AN
03:40aHome REIT Books 4% Rental Growth In FY22
MT
09/13Home REIT Buys 158 Properties in England for $67 Million
MT
09/13Home Reit plc Acquires 158 Properties for £57.4 Million
CI
09/13Home Reit Plc completed the acquisition of 158 Properties in England for £57.4 million.
CI
08/05Home REIT Buys $103 Million Of Properties In England
MT
08/05Home Reit Plc acquired 199 properties across England for £85.1 million.
CI
08/04Home Reit Plc Declares an Interim Dividend in Respect of the Period from 1 March 2022 t..
CI
07/25Home REIT Added To FTSE 250 Index
MT
07/25Home Reit Plc(LSE:HOME) added to FTSE 350 (Ex Investment Companies) In..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11,8 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net income 2021 20,9 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net Debt 2021 111 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 665 M 764 M 764 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 32,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart HOME REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Home Reit Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lynne Fennah Non-Executive Chairman
Marlene Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Cardwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Martim Haines Moore Independent Non-Executive Director
Gareth Jones Fund Manager & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME REIT PLC-35.31%764
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-30.67%24 458
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-30.36%23 816
INVITATION HOMES INC.-30.11%19 376
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-31.38%18 182
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-35.78%16 707