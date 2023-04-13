Home REIT says Bluestar takeover offer deadline extended to May 11

(Alliance News) - Home REIT PLC on Thursday said a deadline for Bluestar Group Ltd to make a firm takeover offer has been extended.

The London-based property investment company said Bluestar's new deadline is May 11, from Thursday.

Home REIT received an unsolicited takeover approach from Bluestar in February, although financial details were not disclosed. Bluestar is an investment company based in London.

Home REIT noted that there is "no certainty" over whether an offer will be made.

Home REIT's shares are currently suspended from trading in London, after it failed to publish its annual financial report for the year ended August 31 in time.

