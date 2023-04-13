Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Home Reit Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOME   GB00BJP5HK17

HOME REIT PLC

(HOME)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:01 2023-01-03 am EST
38.05 GBX   -.--%
04:22aHome REIT says Bluestar takeover offer deadline extended to May 11
AN
04/05Home REIT receives six prospective investment adviser proposals
AN
04/05UK's Home REIT looks to sell some properties
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Home REIT says Bluestar takeover offer deadline extended to May 11

04/13/2023 | 04:22am EDT
(Alliance News) - Home REIT PLC on Thursday said a deadline for Bluestar Group Ltd to make a firm takeover offer has been extended.

The London-based property investment company said Bluestar's new deadline is May 11, from Thursday.

Home REIT received an unsolicited takeover approach from Bluestar in February, although financial details were not disclosed. Bluestar is an investment company based in London.

Home REIT noted that there is "no certainty" over whether an offer will be made.

Home REIT's shares are currently suspended from trading in London, after it failed to publish its annual financial report for the year ended August 31 in time.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 11,8 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net income 2021 20,9 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net Debt 2021 111 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 301 M 375 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 32,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HOME REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Home Reit Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lynne Fennah Non-Executive Chairman
Marlene Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Cardwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Martim Haines Moore Independent Non-Executive Director
Gareth Jones Fund Manager & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME REIT PLC0.00%375
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.5.31%23 782
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL1.37%22 644
INVITATION HOMES INC.7.83%19 555
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-2.18%17 404
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-4.30%17 391
