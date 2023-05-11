Advanced search
    HOME   GB00BJP5HK17

HOME REIT PLC

(HOME)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:01 2023-01-03 am EST
38.05 GBX   -.--%
02:40pHome REIT says Bluestar unlikely to maximise shareholder value
AN
12:28pBluestar "disappointed" with Home REIT, will not make offer
AN
12:02pInvestment firm Bluestar will not bid for housing provider Home REIT
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Home REIT says Bluestar unlikely to maximise shareholder value

05/11/2023 | 02:40pm EDT
Home REIT PLC - London-based property investment company - Believes progressing Bluestar Group Ltd's proposal at this time "is unlikely to maximise value for shareholders." Company was responding to statements from Bluestar on May 10 and 11. Does not intend to pursue a sale of the company at this time and says therefore this part of the review of strategic options announced in February is now concluded. Plans to appoint new investment adviser in order to stabilise the property portfolio and maximise value for shareholders. Accepts Bluestar retains the right to make a bid for the company.

Earlier Thursday, Bluestar Group Ltd confirms no Home REIT takeover offer intended, as it is "disappointed" 'put-up-or-shut-up' extension not granted.

On Wednesday, Bluestar said Home REIT has provided limited due diligence material despite repeated requests. It noted Home REIT's decision not to recommend an extension of the PUSU deadline. Bluestar said it was its firm view that it would be in the best interests of shareholders and other Home stakeholders for the board to extend the PUSU deadline and to engage properly with Bluestar on ways to facilitate a streamlined due diligence process.

Home REIT's shares are currently suspended from trading in London, after it failed to publish its annual financial report for the year ended August 31 in time.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 11,8 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net income 2021 20,9 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net Debt 2021 111 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 301 M 380 M 376 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 32,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HOME REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Home Reit Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lynne Fennah Non-Executive Chairman
Marlene Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Cardwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Martim Haines Moore Independent Non-Executive Director
Gareth Jones Fund Manager & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME REIT PLC0.00%380
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.11.53%25 549
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL5.69%23 738
INVITATION HOMES INC.16.33%21 099
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-3.94%17 718
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-4.79%16 938
