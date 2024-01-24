Home REIT PLC - London-based real estate firm, which invests in housing for homeless people - Exchanges contracts for sales of further 103 properties. Gross proceeds for the sales were GBP6.6 million, representing 1.6% of the company's portfolio by value. Completion is expected in about one month's time. Sale proceeds will be used to reduce borrowings and provide working capital.
Current stock price: 38.05
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter
