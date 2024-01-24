Home REIT PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's investment objective is to target inflation-protected income and capital returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of accommodation for people facing homelessness, let or pre-let to registered charities, housing associations, community interest companies and other regulated organizations that receive housing benefits or comparable funding from local or central government, on very long-term and index-linked leases. It is dedicated to tackling homelessness in the United Kingdom and targets a range of subsectors within homelessness, including women fleeing domestic abuse, people leaving prison, and others. It seeks to only acquire assets let or pre-let to robust tenants on long leases, with index-linked or fixed rental uplifts, in order to provide security of income and low cost of debt. Alvarium Fund Managers (UK) Limited is the Company's alternative investment fund manager.

Sector Residential REITs