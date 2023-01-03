Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Home Reit Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOME   GB00BJP5HK17

HOME REIT PLC

(HOME)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30 2023-01-03 am EST
38.05 GBX    0.00%
04:08aTrading in shares of UK's Home REIT temporarily suspended
RE
04:08aFTSE 100 Rises Ahead of Expected Gains on Wall Street
DJ
03:05aHome REIT Listing Temporarily Suspended
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trading in shares of UK's Home REIT temporarily suspended

01/03/2023 | 04:08am EST
(Reuters) - Home REIT Plc's shares were temporarily suspended from trading starting Jan. 3, as it missed a deadline to publish its annual financial report due to an ongoing audit after a short-seller report on the British company's finances.

The housing provider for the homeless had delayed issuing its results, which were due on Nov. 28, pending verification by its auditor in the wake of a report by Viceroy Research, best known for raising the alarm on Germany's Wirecard.

The report had raised questions about a range of issues, including the valuation of Home REIT's properties and the ability of its tenants to pay rent. Home REIT dismissed those and other allegations in a statement on Nov. 30.

The results are expected to be published "as soon as practicable," the company said in a statement on Tuesday, without providing a timeline.

On Dec. 12, Home REIT's shares plunged to a record low after it said its auditors were carrying out "enhanced audit procedures" and reiterated that all allegations made by Viceroy are "without substance".

"We don't see HOME REIT's (trading) suspension being short-term," Viceroy told Reuters in an emailed statement.

In December, HOME REIT had also said annual results for the period ending Aug. 31 would be published "as soon as practically possible" and had expected this to be no later than January.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 11,8 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net income 2021 20,9 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net Debt 2021 111 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 301 M 362 M 362 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 32,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HOME REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Home Reit Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lynne Fennah Non-Executive Chairman
Marlene Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Cardwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Martim Haines Moore Independent Non-Executive Director
Gareth Jones Fund Manager & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME REIT PLC0.00%362
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.0.00%22 566
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL0.00%22 297
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.0.00%18 129
INVITATION HOMES INC.0.00%18 122
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.0.00%17 716